EQS-News: CALVERT INTERNATIONAL AG PUBLISHES 2025 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2026

EQS-News: Calvert International AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

CALVERT INTERNATIONAL AG PUBLISHES 2025 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2026



08.07.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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CALVERT INTERNATIONAL AG PUBLISHES 2025 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2026

Strategic transformation completed, positioning the Company for its next phase of growth

Strengthened platform supports targeted acquisitions and long-term value creation

Positive outlook supported by an active strategic acquisition pipeline

Frankfurt am Main, July 8, 2026 – Calvert International AG ("CIAG"; ISIN DE000A2YN5X9) today announced the publication of its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025.

The financial year marked an important milestone in the Company's strategic evolution. During the year, CIAG completed a comprehensive repositioning of its business, strengthened its corporate structure and established the foundation for the next stage of its long-term growth strategy.

CIAG generated consolidated revenues of EUR 2.8 million in 2025, compared with EUR 3.4 million in the previous year. The Group reported an EBIT of EUR -0.7 million, primarily reflecting non-cash, non-recurring impairment charges relating to investments and goodwill as part of a prudent portfolio review. Excluding these one-off accounting adjustments, the Company's underlying operating performance remained stable while management focused on executing its strategic transformation.

STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION COMPLETED

Throughout 2025, CIAG continued to strengthen its position as an investment holding company focused on high-growth opportunities across emerging markets.

As at 31 December 2025, the Group reported total assets of EUR 4.6 million and equity of EUR 2.5 million, while further simplifying its corporate structure, reducing deferred income liabilities and strengthening the financial platform for future expansion.

The measures implemented during the year provide a stronger operational and financial foundation from which to execute the Company's long-term investment strategy.

POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2026

Following the successful completion of its strategic restructuring, CIAG enters 2026 with a significantly stronger platform and a clear focus on disciplined growth.

The Company is actively pursuing a number of strategic acquisition opportunities that have the potential to materially increase the scale, earnings profile and long-term value of the Group, subject to customary approvals and transaction completion.

As part of this strategy, CIAG continues to evaluate investment opportunities across sectors where it has established expertise and sees attractive long-term growth potential, with a particular focus on energy, natural resources and other complementary industries.

CIAG remains committed to disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence and creating sustainable long-term shareholder value.

NJ Martin Ayuk, Chief Executive Officer of Calvert International AG, commented: "2025 represented an important year of strategic transformation for CIAG. While our reported financial results reflect deliberate non-cash balance sheet adjustments, they also mark the successful completion of a comprehensive repositioning of the Company. We enter 2026 with a significantly stronger platform and are focused on executing strategic transactions that we believe will substantially enhance shareholder value and accelerate our long-term growth."

About Calvert International AG

Calvert International AG ("CIAG") is a publicly listed investment holding company headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and supporting high-growth businesses operating primarily in the energy, natural resources and related sectors across emerging markets. Through its subsidiaries and strategic investments, CIAG provides growth capital, management expertise and strategic guidance to businesses positioned to benefit from long-term structural growth.

CIAG's shares are listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange.

For additional information, please visit www.calvertinternationalag.com

Investor Relations & Press Contact

Calvert International AG

Investor Relations

Opernplatz 14

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

T: +49 69 153 294 442

E: ir@calvertinternationalag.com