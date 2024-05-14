|
14.05.2024 07:59:50
EQS-News: CANCOM: CANCOM Group starts the 2024 financial year with significant growth
|
EQS-News: CANCOM SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
CANCOM: CANCOM Group starts the 2024 financial year with significant growth
Munich, Germany, 14 May 2024 – The CANCOM Group has started the 2024 financial year with significant growth at Group level. Revenue increased by 38.7 percent to € 440.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 (previous year: €317.7 million). Gross profit increased disproportionately, rising by 46.2% to €171.0 million (previous year: €117.0 million). EBITDA was also up significantly at €30.4 million (previous year: €24.1 million) and EBITA at €16.9 million (previous year: €13.5 million). The “International” segment, which accounts for the majority of the CANCOM Austria Group's contribution, performed particularly well.
“CANCOM has made a good start to the year: in the first quarter we have seen the restraint that is the result of the weak economic development and the reluctance of public sector clients to place orders, particularly in Germany,” says Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE, summarising the first quarter. “In our major international market, the development was extremely positive thanks to the contribution of the CANCOM Austria Group and demand for our strategic focus areas, especially Security & Networking and AI, remains strong.”
Operating cash flow improved significantly
Business segment International remains strong, business segment Germany under pressure as expected
Executive Board confirms forecast for the full year
About CANCOM
As a Digital Business Provider, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.
The CANCOM Group’s range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.
With more than 5,600 employees, CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium. The CANCOM Group is led by Rüdiger Rath (CEO), Jochen Borenich (CSO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany. CANCOM generated revenue of around € 1.5 billion in the financial year 2023. Its parent company CANCOM SE is listed in the SDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).
Contact
Lars Dannenberg
Director Investor Relations
+49 89 54054 5371
lars.dannenberg@cancom.de
Note
If you do not wish to receive information from us via e-mail, please write to ir@cancom.de.
Data protection notification
You are receiving this notification because you are included in the CANCOM investor information e-mail distribution list. You have been included as you have indicated in the past to be informed about company news. For this reason CANCOM stores and processes personal data like name and e-mail address to be able to provide to you this service. CANCOM stores and uses this data solely to obtain information about the development of the shareholder communication and to be able to contact investors as part of the investor relations activities.
General information on the use of data by CANCOM
CANCOM will not pass on personal data obtained in the course of investor relations activities to third parties without the express consent of the person concerned. The only exception to this rule is that CANCOM receives a request for data transmission from competent authorities such as the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority.
Even after you have agreed to receive investor information from us and thus permitted CANCOM to store and use your personal data, you have the right to revoke this agreement at any time. All you need to do is send an informal message by e-mail to widerspruch@cancom.de or to ir@cancom.de
For any further information about CANCOM's privacy policy, who to contact or your individual rights as a data subject, please visit our website https://www.cancom.com/privacy-protection/
14.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1902067
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1902067 14.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CANCOM SEmehr Nachrichten
|
13:19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Cancom auf 'Hold' - Ziel 30 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
12:27
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: Das macht der TecDAX am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
11:04
|CANCOM-Aktie steigt: CANCOM mit gutem Jahresstart - Prognose nach Zuwächsen bestätigt (dpa-AFX)
|
11:00
|ROUNDUP: Cancom startet mit Zuwächsen ins Jahr - Prognose bestätigt (dpa-AFX)
|
10:28
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Cancom auf Zwölfmonatshoch - DZ Bank lobt Jahresauftakt (dpa-AFX)
|
09:29
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: TecDAX zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
07:59
|EQS-News: CANCOM: CANCOM Group starts the 2024 financial year with significant growth (EQS Group)
Analysen zu CANCOM SEmehr Analysen
|12:02
|CANCOM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.05.24
|CANCOM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.04.24
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.04.24
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.04.24
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:02
|CANCOM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.05.24
|CANCOM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.04.24
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.04.24
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.04.24
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.04.24
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.04.24
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.04.24
|CANCOM Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.03.24
|CANCOM Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|14.02.24
|CANCOM Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|13.11.23
|CANCOM Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.08.23
|CANCOM Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.05.23
|CANCOM Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.11.22
|CANCOM Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.09.22
|CANCOM Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12:02
|CANCOM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.05.24
|CANCOM Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.04.24
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.03.24
|CANCOM Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.02.24
|CANCOM Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CANCOM SE
|31,14
|6,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX steigt leicht -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Dienstagshandel etwas fester, der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich mit leichten Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.