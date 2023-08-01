EQS-News: CANCOM: Jochen Borenich becomes Chief Sales Officer on the Executive Board of CANCOM SE

EQS-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision

01.08.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST

CANCOM: Jochen Borenich becomes Chief Sales Officer on the Executive Board of CANCOM SE

Jochen Borenich takes over the newly created position of Chief Sales Officer (CSO) on the Executive Board of CANCOM SE on 1 August.

Borenich was previously Chief Operating Officer (COO) at K-Businesscom AG, which was acquired in April 2023.

New Executive Board position pushes integrated customer approach and drives joint portfolio development of CANCOM and K-Businesscom.

Munich, Germany, 1 August 2023 - Jochen Borenich, previously Chief Operating Officer at K-Businesscom AG, today takes up his new position as Chief Sales Officer of CANCOM SE. The appointment of Borenich to the Executive Board of CANCOM SE was agreed at the time of the takeover of K-Businesscom and is another important step in the merging of the two companies. The Executive Board of CANCOM SE thus consists of Rüdiger Rath (CEO), Jochen Borenich (CSO) and Thomas Stark (CFO).

Addressing customers with the combined portfolio of the CANCOM Group and K-Businesscom, as well as building up an integrated sales organisation, will be the focus of his role. He will also be responsible for marketing and partner management.

In Jochen Borenich we have found a candidate for this important key position who brings outstanding experience and expertise. The task of convincingly addressing customers with the combined offerings of both companies is in good hands with him, said Stefan Kober, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE. We are delighted to have been able to recruit him for this important post.

Jochen Borenich has been a member of the Executive Board of K-Businesscom AG as Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2010. Before his appointment to the Executive Board of K-Businesscom AG, Borenich most recently served as Sales Director Corporate Customers at T-Systems Austria.

In recent months we have come to know Jochen Borenich as a committed and competent colleague," explains Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE. "In the coming months, he will set important accents in the merger of the portfolios and enrich the Executive Board of CANCOM SE with his technical expertise and knowledge of K-Businesscom. We look forward to working together.

About CANCOM

As a Hybrid IT Service Provider, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.

The CANCOM Groups range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.

With more than 5,600 employees, CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium. The CANCOM Group is led by Rüdiger Rath (CEO), Jochen Borenich (CSO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany. CANCOM generated revenue of around 1.3 billion in the financial year 2022. Its parent company CANCOM SE is listed in the SDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).

