24.04.2023 23:41:27
EQS-News: CANCOM: K-Businesscom becomes part of the CANCOM Group
EQS-News: CANCOM SE
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Expansion
CANCOM: K-Businesscom becomes part of the CANCOM Group
Munich, Germany, 24 April 2023 - As of today, two Leading Digital Transformation Partners are combining their competencies in the ICT segment in the focus markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Austria's leading ICT solution provider, service provider and digitalisation partner with around 1,650 employees and annual revenues of around 520 million, K-Businesscom AG, will become part of the CANCOM Group with annual revenues of around 1.3 billion and around 4,000 employees. A contract to this effect was signed today by the Executive Board of CANCOM SE and the shareholders of K-Businesscom's parent company, KBC Beteiligungs GmbH.
The merger will create one of the leading IT companies in the DACH region and customers of both companies will benefit from the combined expertise for IT and digitalisation solutions, related services and for the operation of IT systems. At the same time, the existing services and solutions portfolios of both companies complement each other very well. In addition to existing joint strengths in the business areas of public cloud, managed services and security, K-Businesscom brings new extensive capabilities in the area of intelligent networks, data and IoT to the CANCOM Group portfolio. Added to this is the know-how as a digital business engineer for IT and business consulting and software development, as well as the KBC Cyber Defense Center.
"We have been looking for a long time for a way to bring the CANCOM Group into a noticeably stronger market position more quickly than would have been possible through organic growth, especially in Austria and Switzerland. The customer structures, the service portfolio, the corporate cultures and the visions for the future represent a unique starting position for us to jointly tackle the growth potential of the DACH market. That is why we and the shareholders of K-Businesscom immediately seized the opportunity to work together," said Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE.
Franz Semmernegg, CEO K-Businesscom adds: "We see the greatest growth potential in our ICT service models (XaaS), also particularly in the area of cyber security. The general shortage of skilled workers coupled with constantly growing demands on IT departments and, at the same time, increasingly complex threat scenarios are leading companies and institutions to simply rely on the bundled expertise and services of external ICT specialists." Both companies address focus industries such as healthcare, public and manufacturing. In these areas, they develop digital industry solutions with and for their customers."
New Board Member Jochen Borenich
In addition to the structural change resulting from the incorporation of K-Businesscom into the CANCOM Group by its owners, the close integration and joint path of the two companies will also be reflected in the management and supervisory board: After the Executive Board of CANCOM SE had consisted of only two members since November 2022, Jochen Borenich, who has been a member of the Executive Board of K-Businesscom AG since 2010, will join the Executive Board of CANCOM SE as Chief Sales Officer once the transaction is finally completed. Borenich began his professional career at debis Systemhaus (DaimlerChrysler AG). From 2002 to 2010 Borenich was responsible for sales at T-Systems Austria as a member of the management team, and in 2010 he joined the board of Kapsch BusinessCom AG.
The CEO of CANCOM SE Rüdiger Rath and the CFO of CANCOM SE Thomas Stark will join the supervisory board of K-Businesscom AG.
24.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|End of News
|EQS News Service
