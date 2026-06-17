CANCOM Aktie
WKN: 541910 / ISIN: DE0005419105
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17.06.2026 15:54:33
EQS-News: CANCOM SE: Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions by a large majority
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EQS-News: CANCOM SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CANCOM SE: Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions by a large majority
Munich, Germany, 17 June 2026 – At today’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of CANCOM SE approved all resolutions proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board by a large majority, thereby confirming the company’s strategic direction.
Among other things, the AGM resolved to pay out a dividend of € 1.00 per share for the 2025 financial year. CANCOM SE is thus continuing its consistent and stable dividend policy. Furthermore, the authorisation to acquire and use treasury shares was renewed, enabling the company to continue returning capital to its shareholders flexibly in the future.
In his speech, Thomas Stark, CFO of CANCOM SE, looked back on what was, overall, a challenging financial year 2025, which was characterised by a subdued market environment but stabilised noticeably as the year progressed. Strategically, Stark focused in particular on the two key growth drivers: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital sovereignty. Companies and public sector clients continue to invest in high-performance, secure and sovereign IT infrastructures, whilst at the same time the industrial use of AI opens up significant potential for efficiency and innovation.
“Increased productivity through high-performance IT infrastructures is a key element in our customers’ competitiveness. Our priority remains clear: profitable growth, greater operational efficiency through the use of AI, and sustainable value creation for our shareholders,” said Stark at the Annual General Meeting.
For the current financial year 2026, the Executive Board confirmed its forecast and expects consolidated revenue of between € 1,750 and € 1,850 million, EBITDA of € 110 to € 130 million, and EBITA of € 55 to € 75 million. The strategic development of the company will also be consistently pursued in the current year. With its clear focus, stable capital allocation and operational measures to boost efficiency, CANCOM SE considers itself well positioned to grow profitably and create long-term value for its shareholders, even in a market environment that remains challenging.
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About CANCOM
The CANCOM Group’s offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Connectivity, Data Centre & Cloud, IoT Solutions and the Modern Workplace, and includes services covering the entire IT lifecycle – from the provision of IT infrastructures, through planning and integration, to support, managed services and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise with which their diverse requirements are translated into concrete, industry-specific IT solutions, thereby significantly driving their business success.
The approximately 5,300 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group, with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic, together with a strong partner network, ensure a strong market presence and close customer relationships. The CANCOM Group is led by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company’s headquarters are in Munich. In 2025, CANCOM generated annual turnover of around € 1.7 billion. The Group’s parent company, CANCOM SE, is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDax and SDAX indices (ISIN DE0005419105).
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17.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2348378
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2348378 17.06.2026 CET/CEST
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