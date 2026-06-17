CANCOM Aktie

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WKN: 541910 / ISIN: DE0005419105

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17.06.2026 15:54:33

EQS-News: CANCOM SE: Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions by a large majority

EQS-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CANCOM SE: Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions by a large majority

17.06.2026 / 15:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM SE: Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions by a large majority

  • Annual General Meeting approves all proposals
  • Dividend remains unchanged at € 1.00
  • Authorisation to buy back treasury shares renewed

 

Munich, Germany, 17 June 2026 – At today’s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of CANCOM SE approved all resolutions proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board by a large majority, thereby confirming the company’s strategic direction.

Among other things, the AGM resolved to pay out a dividend of € 1.00 per share for the 2025 financial year. CANCOM SE is thus continuing its consistent and stable dividend policy. Furthermore, the authorisation to acquire and use treasury shares was renewed, enabling the company to continue returning capital to its shareholders flexibly in the future.

In his speech, Thomas Stark, CFO of CANCOM SE, looked back on what was, overall, a challenging financial year 2025, which was characterised by a subdued market environment but stabilised noticeably as the year progressed. Strategically, Stark focused in particular on the two key growth drivers: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital sovereignty. Companies and public sector clients continue to invest in high-performance, secure and sovereign IT infrastructures, whilst at the same time the industrial use of AI opens up significant potential for efficiency and innovation.

“Increased productivity through high-performance IT infrastructures is a key element in our customers’ competitiveness. Our priority remains clear: profitable growth, greater operational efficiency through the use of AI, and sustainable value creation for our shareholders,” said Stark at the Annual General Meeting.

For the current financial year 2026, the Executive Board confirmed its forecast and expects consolidated revenue of between € 1,750 and € 1,850 million, EBITDA of € 110 to € 130 million, and EBITA of € 55 to € 75 million. The strategic development of the company will also be consistently pursued in the current year. With its clear focus, stable capital allocation and operational measures to boost efficiency, CANCOM SE considers itself well positioned to grow profitably and create long-term value for its shareholders, even in a market environment that remains challenging.

________________________________

About CANCOM
As a leading digital business provider and AI enabler, CANCOM supports companies, organisations and the public sector on their journey into the digital future. Its range of services and solutions encompasses both traditional IT solutions from a systems integrator and data-driven digital solutions, managed services and cloud services. With passion and technology, we support our customers’ digital evolution and help them reduce the complexity of their IT and develop new business models. To this end, we offer a comprehensive portfolio for all IT and business requirements.

The CANCOM Group’s offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Connectivity, Data Centre & Cloud, IoT Solutions and the Modern Workplace, and includes services covering the entire IT lifecycle – from the provision of IT infrastructures, through planning and integration, to support, managed services and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise with which their diverse requirements are translated into concrete, industry-specific IT solutions, thereby significantly driving their business success.

The approximately 5,300 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group, with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic, together with a strong partner network, ensure a strong market presence and close customer relationships. The CANCOM Group is led by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company’s headquarters are in Munich. In 2025, CANCOM generated annual turnover of around € 1.7 billion. The Group’s parent company, CANCOM SE, is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDax and SDAX indices (ISIN DE0005419105).

Contact
Lars Dannenberg
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy
+49 89 54054 5371
lars.dannenberg@cancom.de

 

Please note
If you do not wish to receive information from us by email, please write to ir@cancom.de .

Privacy Notice
You are receiving this message because you have been added to the CANCOM mailing list for investor information. You were added because you have previously expressed a wish to be kept informed about company news. CANCOM stores and processes your personal data, such as your name and email address, in order to provide you with this service. CANCOM stores and uses this data solely to monitor developments in investor communications and to contact investors as part of its investor relations activities.

General information on CANCOM’s use of data
CANCOM will not disclose personal data collected in the course of its investor relations activities to third parties without the express consent of the data subject. The only exception to this rule is where CANCOM is required by competent authorities, such as the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), to disclose such data.
Even after you have consented to receive investor information from us and thereby enabled CANCOM to store and use your personal data, you have the right to withdraw this consent at any time. To do so, send an informal email to widerspruch@cancom.de or ir@cancom.de .
For further information about CANCOM’s privacy policy, the contact person or your individual rights as a data subject, please visit our website at www.cancom.com/datenschutz-cancom/


17.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)89/54054-0
Fax: +49-(0)89/54054-5119
E-mail: info@cancom.de
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
ISIN: DE0005419105
WKN: 541910
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2348378

 
End of News EQS News Service

2348378  17.06.2026 CET/CEST

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