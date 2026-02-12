CANCOM Aktie
WKN: 541910 / ISIN: DE0005419105
|
12.02.2026 08:00:14
EQS-News: CANCOM SE: Business rebound continues; CANCOM meets 2025 forecast
|
EQS-News: CANCOM SE
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
CANCOM SE: Business rebound continues; CANCOM meets 2025 forecast
Munich, Germany, 12 February 2026 – The CANCOM Group closed the 2025 financial year in line with its forecast thanks to a sustained upturn in business in the final quarter. Based on preliminary figures, consolidated revenue for 2025 amounted to € 1,711.7 million (previous year: € 1,737.6 million). Gross profit rose slightly to € 697.3 million (previous year: € 693.6 million). Consolidated EBITDA reached € 102.5 million (previous year: € 113.0 million). With EBITA of € 47.8 million (previous year: € 59.6 million), all relevant performance criteria were within the forecast range for the 2025 financial year.
Cash flow from operating activities for 2025 reached € 139.8 million (previous year: € 192.9 million).
The CANCOM Group's 2025 annual report and forecast for the 2026 financial year will be published on 26 March 2026.
________________________________
About CANCOM
The CANCOM Group's offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Network, Datacenter & Cloud, IoT Solutions and Modern Workplace and includes services for the entire IT lifecycle – from the provision of IT infrastructures, planning and integration, to support, managed services and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise with which their diverse requirements are translated into concrete industry-specific IT solutions to significantly promote their business success.
The more than 5,600 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic as well as an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated annual revenue of around 1.7 billion euros in 2024. The Group parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDax and SDAX (ISIN DE0005419105).
Contact
Note
Data protection
General information on the use of data by CANCOM
12.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2275102
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2275102 12.02.2026 CET/CEST
