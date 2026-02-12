CANCOM Aktie

12.02.2026 08:00:14

EQS-News: CANCOM SE: Business rebound continues; CANCOM meets 2025 forecast

EQS-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
CANCOM SE: Business rebound continues; CANCOM meets 2025 forecast

12.02.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM SE: Business rebound continues; CANCOM meets 2025 forecast

  • Consolidated revenue reached € 1,711.7 million in the 2025 financial year (previous year: € 1,737.6 million); Q4 25 revenue of € 484.0 million (previous year: € 479.7 million).
  • Group EBITDA for 2025 amounted to € 102.5 million (previous year: € 113.0 million); Q4 25 EBITDA rose 45.8 % yoy to € 38.7 million.
  • Operating cash flow reached € 139,8 million at the end of the year.
  • CANCOM achieves its forecast for 2025.

Munich, Germany, 12 February 2026 – The CANCOM Group closed the 2025 financial year in line with its forecast thanks to a sustained upturn in business in the final quarter. Based on preliminary figures, consolidated revenue for 2025 amounted to € 1,711.7 million (previous year: € 1,737.6 million). Gross profit rose slightly to € 697.3 million (previous year: € 693.6 million). Consolidated EBITDA reached € 102.5 million (previous year: € 113.0 million). With EBITA of € 47.8 million (previous year: € 59.6 million), all relevant performance criteria were within the forecast range for the 2025 financial year.

Cash flow from operating activities for 2025 reached € 139.8 million (previous year: € 192.9 million).

The CANCOM Group's 2025 annual report and forecast for the 2026 financial year will be published on 26 March 2026.

 

________________________________

About CANCOM
As a leading Digital Business Provider, CANCOM leads companies, organizations and the public sector into the digital future. The range of services and solutions includes classic system house IT solutions as well as data-based digital solutions, managed services and cloud services. We accompany the digital evolution of our customers with passion and technology and support them in reducing the complexity of their IT and developing new business models. We offer a holistic portfolio for all IT and business requirements.

The CANCOM Group's offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Network, Datacenter & Cloud, IoT Solutions and Modern Workplace and includes services for the entire IT lifecycle – from the provision of IT infrastructures, planning and integration, to support, managed services and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise with which their diverse requirements are translated into concrete industry-specific IT solutions to significantly promote their business success.

The more than 5,600 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic as well as an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated annual revenue of around 1.7 billion euros in 2024. The Group parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDax and SDAX (ISIN DE0005419105).

Contact
Lars Dannenberg
Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy
+49 89 54054 5371
lars.dannenberg@cancom.de

 

Note
If you do not wish to receive information from us by email, please write toir@cancom.de .

Data protection
You are receiving this message because you have been added to the CANCOM distribution list for investor information. You have been added because you have previously expressed an interest in receiving company news. CANCOM stores and processes personal data relating to you, such as your name and email address, in order to provide you with this service. CANCOM stores and uses this data exclusively to keep abreast of developments in investor communications and to be able to contact investors as part of investor relations activities.

General information on the use of data by CANCOM
CANCOM will not disclose personal data collected in the course of investor relations activities to third parties without the express consent of the data subject. The only exception to this rule is if CANCOM is required to disclose data by competent authorities such as the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).
Even after you have agreed to receive investor information from us and have thereby enabled CANCOM to store and use your personal data, you have the right to revoke this consent at any time. All you need to do is send an informal message by email towiderspruch@cancom.de orir@cancom.de .
For further information about CANCOM's privacy policy, the contact person or your individual rights as a data subject, please visit our website https://www.cancom.de/datenschutz-cancom/.


12.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)89/54054-0
Fax: +49-(0)89/54054-5119
E-mail: info@cancom.de
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
ISIN: DE0005419105
WKN: 541910
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2275102

 
End of News EQS News Service

2275102  12.02.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu CANCOM SE

