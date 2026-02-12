EQS-News: CANCOM SE: Business rebound continues; CANCOM meets 2025 forecast

EQS-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

12.02.2026

CANCOM SE: Business rebound continues; CANCOM meets 2025 forecast

Consolidated revenue reached € 1,711.7 million in the 2025 financial year (previous year: € 1,737.6 million); Q4 25 revenue of € 484.0 million (previous year: € 479.7 million).

Group EBITDA for 2025 amounted to € 102.5 million (previous year: € 113.0 million); Q4 25 EBITDA rose 45.8 % yoy to € 38.7 million.

Operating cash flow reached € 139,8 million at the end of the year.

CANCOM achieves its forecast for 2025.

Munich, Germany, 12 February 2026 – The CANCOM Group closed the 2025 financial year in line with its forecast thanks to a sustained upturn in business in the final quarter. Based on preliminary figures, consolidated revenue for 2025 amounted to € 1,711.7 million (previous year: € 1,737.6 million). Gross profit rose slightly to € 697.3 million (previous year: € 693.6 million). Consolidated EBITDA reached € 102.5 million (previous year: € 113.0 million). With EBITA of € 47.8 million (previous year: € 59.6 million), all relevant performance criteria were within the forecast range for the 2025 financial year.

Cash flow from operating activities for 2025 reached € 139.8 million (previous year: € 192.9 million).

The CANCOM Group's 2025 annual report and forecast for the 2026 financial year will be published on 26 March 2026.

About CANCOM

As a leading Digital Business Provider, CANCOM leads companies, organizations and the public sector into the digital future. The range of services and solutions includes classic system house IT solutions as well as data-based digital solutions, managed services and cloud services. We accompany the digital evolution of our customers with passion and technology and support them in reducing the complexity of their IT and developing new business models. We offer a holistic portfolio for all IT and business requirements.

The CANCOM Group's offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Network, Datacenter & Cloud, IoT Solutions and Modern Workplace and includes services for the entire IT lifecycle – from the provision of IT infrastructures, planning and integration, to support, managed services and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise with which their diverse requirements are translated into concrete industry-specific IT solutions to significantly promote their business success.

The more than 5,600 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic as well as an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated annual revenue of around 1.7 billion euros in 2024. The Group parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDax and SDAX (ISIN DE0005419105).

