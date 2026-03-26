EQS-News: CANCOM SE: CANCOM confirms preliminary figures; 2026 forecast published

EQS-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

CANCOM SE: CANCOM confirms preliminary figures; 2026 forecast published



26.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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CANCOM SE: CANCOM confirms preliminary figures; 2026 forecast published

Consolidated revenue amounted to € 1,714.7 million (previous year: € 1,737.6 million); Q4.25 revenue was € 487.0 million (previous year: € 479.7 million).

EBITDA reached € 38.9 million in Q4.25 (+46.6% yoy); consolidated FY.25 EBITDA amounted to €102.7 million (previous year: € 113.0 million).

Cash flow from operating activities at € 139.8 million.

Proposal for a constant dividend of € 1.00.

Munich, Germany, 26 March 2026 – Thanks to the increasing recovery in the second half of the year, which strengthened further in the final quarter, the CANCOM Group closed the 2025 financial year with consolidated revenue of € 1,714.7 million (previous year: € 1,737.6 million). Gross profit increased to € 697.0 million (previous year: € 693.6 million). Characterised by a challenging market environment, EBITDA reached € 102.7 million (previous year: € 113.0 million) and EBIT € 48.0 million (previous year: € 59.6 million).

The sustained momentum in Q4.25 in the operating business led to an EBITDA of € 38.9 million (+46.6% yoy). This includes one-off effects from a sale and leaseback transaction in the ‘International’ segment as well as restructuring costs and one-off project expenses in the ‘Germany’ segment, which largely offset each other in the result.

Mixed performance across business segments

In the “Germany” business segment, reluctance among customers to spend had a significant impact on both the SME and public sectors. As a result, revenue fell by 3.7 percent to € 1,092.6 million (previous year: € 1,134.7 million). EBITDA amounted to € 40.1 million (previous year: € 69.8 million). In contrast, the “International” business segment proved robust. Revenue increased by 3.2 percent to € 622.1 million (previous year: € 602.9 million). EBITDA amounted to € 62.6 million (previous year: € 43.3 million) in the past financial year.

Cash flow from operating activities was very solid, reaching € 139.8 million (previous year: € 192.9 million). In total, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period amounted to € 198.9 million (previous year: € 144.7 million).

Dividend remains stable

The CANCOM Group pursues a consistent and stable dividend policy for the benefit of its shareholders. Given the solid financial position, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will once again recommend to the 2026 Annual General Meeting the payment of an unchanged dividend of € 1.00 per share.

Strengthening performance to meet growing digitalisation requirements

Customers’ fundamental digitalisation plans remain stable. Companies and public institutions continue to face the challenge of making their IT infrastructures more resilient, secure and, at the same time, more efficient in order to meet the increasing demands on data processing, cybersecurity and regulatory requirements. At the same time, the increased use of Artificial Intelligence opens up additional potential for efficiency and innovation. Consequently, CANCOM implemented targeted measures during the reporting year to further enhance its own capabilities, with the aim of comprehensively meeting customer needs through an integrated end-to-end portfolio.

“The structural drivers of digitalisation remain strong: companies and public institutions continue to invest in high-performance, secure and sovereign IT infrastructures, as well as in the use of Artificial Intelligence. With our clear strategic focus and our integrated portfolio, we are excellently positioned to support our customers’ transformation in the long term,” said Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE.

Forecast for 2026: Development in volatile markets

Customer demand for infrastructure solutions, digitalisation, AI transformation and data sovereignty will also have a positive impact on the 2026 financial year. At the same time, significant price increases and uncertainties regarding the availability of IT components are on the horizon. Although the exact nature of these developments is difficult to predict at present, they are likely to influence business performance in 2026. CANCOM’s close, long-standing partnerships with all leading technology manufacturers represent a significant competitive advantage in this regard. Accordingly, CANCOM’s Executive Board forecasts the following development for revenue, EBITDA and EBITA:

CANCOM Group Forecast 2026 Revenue € 1,750 to € 1,850 million EBITDA € 110 to € 130 million EBITA € 55 to € 75 million

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About CANCOM

As a leading Digital Business Provider and AI Enabler, CANCOM leads companies, organizations and the public sector into the digital future. The range of services and solutions includes classic system house IT solutions as well as data-based digital solutions, managed services and cloud services. We accompany the digital evolution of our customers with passion and technology and support them in reducing the complexity of their IT and developing new business models. We offer a holistic portfolio for all IT and business requirements.

The CANCOM Group's offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Network, Datacenter & Cloud, IoT Solutions and Modern Workplace and includes services for the entire IT lifecycle – from the provision of IT infrastructures, planning and integration, to support, managed services and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise with which their diverse requirements are translated into concrete industry-specific IT solutions to significantly promote their business success.

The around 5,300 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic as well as an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated annual revenue of around € 1.7 billion in 2025. The Group parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDax and SDAX (ISIN DE0005419105).

Contact

Lars Dannenberg

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

+49 89 54054 5371

lars.dannenberg@cancom.de

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