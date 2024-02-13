|
EQS-News: CANCOM SE: CANCOM grows very significantly in 2023 and achieves key forecast targets
Munich, Germany, 13 February 2024 – The CANCOM Group successfully closes the 2023 financial year with very significant growth. Based on preliminary figures, revenue increased by 17.8 percent to € 1,523.1 million (previous year: € 1,292.9 million). Gross profit developed extremely well, increasing by 33.0 percent to € 582.6 million (previous year: € 437.9 million), which is in the middle of the forecast range. EBITDA also increased significantly by 10.9 percent and is expected to reach € 116.3 million (previous year: € 104.9 million). EBITA rose by 19.2 percent and amounted to € 64.7 million (previous year: € 54.3 million). Based on the preliminary figures, operating cash flow improved by more than € 145 million and totalled € 92.8 million for the 2023 financial year (previous year: € -53.6 million).
“We were able to grow in 2023 thanks to a successful acquisition strategy in our core market DACH," says Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE, summarising the 2023 financial year. ”We have thus laid the foundation for our successful development in the 2024 financial year in an economically difficult environment.”
The Annual Report 2023 of the CANCOM Group will be published on 28 March 2024.
About CANCOM
The CANCOM Group’s range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.
With more than 5,600 employees, CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium. The CANCOM Group is led by Rüdiger Rath (CEO), Jochen Borenich (CSO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany. CANCOM generated revenue of around € 1.5 billion in the financial year 2023. Its parent company CANCOM SE is listed in the SDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).
