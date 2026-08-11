CANCOM Aktie
WKN: 541910 / ISIN: DE0005419105
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11.08.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: CANCOM SE continues to significantly strengthen profitability in H1.26
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EQS-News: CANCOM SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
CANCOM SE continues to significantly strengthen profitability in H1.26
Munich, Germany, 11 August 2026 – CANCOM SE has significantly increased its operating profitability in the first half of 2026. With Group revenue of € 775.9 million (H1.25: € 803.8 million), gross profit rose to € 343.3 million (H1.25: € 336.0 million). The gross profit margin improved to 44.2 percent (H1 2025: 41.8 percent). At the same time, the efficiency-enhancing measures introduced last year and the continued rigorous cost discipline led to a significant rise in key earnings figures. EBITDA reached € 49.2 million (+34.0 percent yoy), whilst EBITA improved to € 21.5 million (+110.8 percent yoy).
Germany segment sees significant rise in EBITDA
With stable revenue of € 500.7 million (H1.25: € 499.6 million) in the Germany business segment during the first half of the year, profitability was further strengthened. Consequently, EBITDA rose very significantly to € 30.6 million (H1.25: € 13.7 million). In the International business segment, revenue stood at € 275.2 million (H1.25: € 304.2 million). EBITDA amounted to € 18.6 million (H1.25: € 23.0 million).
“The first half of 2026 was noticeably affected by delayed investment decisions on the part of our customers. At the same time, we have significantly increased our operational profitability and sustainably strengthened the earnings power of our business. This demonstrates that our strategic focus and measures for consistent cost control are taking effect. Our customers’ need to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) productively, to strengthen their digital resilience and to expand their technological sovereignty remains as high as ever. We believe we are well positioned to capitalise on these long-term growth prospects,” said Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE.
Solid balance sheet structure and reaffirmed forecast
Investments in working capital resulted in an operating cash flow of € -109.6 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: € +0.9 million). As at 30 June 2026, the CANCOM Group held cash and cash equivalents amounting to € 21.5 million.
Given that the Executive Board’s assessment of both the economic and sector-specific operating environment remains unchanged, CANCOM SE confirms its forecast for the 2026 financial year:
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About CANCOM
The CANCOM Group’s offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Connectivity, Data Centre & Cloud, IoT Solutions and the Modern Workplace, and includes services covering the entire IT lifecycle – from the provision of IT infrastructure, through planning and integration, to support, managed services and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise with which their diverse requirements are translated into concrete, industry-specific IT solutions, thereby significantly driving their business success.
The approximately 5,300 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group, with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic, together with a high-performing partner network, ensure a strong market presence and close customer relationships. The CANCOM Group is led by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company’s headquarters are in Munich. In 2025, CANCOM generated annual revenue of around € 1.7 billion. The Group’s parent company, CANCOM SE, is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDax and SDAX indices (ISIN DE0005419105).
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11.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14
|EQS News ID:
|2380290
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2380290 11.08.2026 CET/CEST
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08:00
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Analysen zu CANCOM SE
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|CANCOM Buy
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|CANCOM Buy
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