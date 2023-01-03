|
03.01.2023 13:30:03
EQS-News: CANCOM SE: Endpoint management specialist NWC Services becomes part of the CANCOM Group
|
EQS-News: CANCOM SE
/ Key word(s): Takeover
Munich, Germany, 3 January 2023 - The Executive Board of CANCOM SE has signed an agreement with the shareholders of NWC Services GmbH to take over all shares. NWC Services will thus become a subsidiary of the CANCOM Group. With NWC, the CANCOM Group is strengthening its expertise and is acquiring a specialised product portfolio in the field of workspace and endpoint management, including market-leading proprietary developments from NWC. This means that the CANCOM Group has been able to start the new financial year directly with an acquisition.
About CANCOM
The CANCOM Groups range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.
With more than 4,000 employees, CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium. The CANCOM Group is led by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany. CANCOM generated revenue of around 1.3 billion in the financial year 2021. Its parent company CANCOM SE is listed in the SDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).
Contact
Data protection notification
General information on the use of data by CANCOM
03.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)89/54054-0
|Fax:
|+49-(0)89/54054-5119
|E-mail:
|info@cancom.de
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005419105
|WKN:
|541910
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1526019
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1526019 03.01.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!