EQS-News: CANCOM SE: Endpoint management specialist NWC Services becomes part of the CANCOM Group

EQS-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Takeover

CANCOM SE: Endpoint management specialist NWC Services becomes part of the CANCOM Group



03.01.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CANCOM acquires specialist for workspace and endpoint solutions based in Pforzheim.

NWC Services generated around 5 million of revenue in 2021.

Munich, Germany, 3 January 2023 - The Executive Board of CANCOM SE has signed an agreement with the shareholders of NWC Services GmbH to take over all shares. NWC Services will thus become a subsidiary of the CANCOM Group. With NWC, the CANCOM Group is strengthening its expertise and is acquiring a specialised product portfolio in the field of workspace and endpoint management, including market-leading proprietary developments from NWC. This means that the CANCOM Group has been able to start the new financial year directly with an acquisition.



NWC Services, based in Pforzheim, Germany, is a specialised provider of IT workspace and modern workplace solutions as well as endpoint management, offering customers individual services and consulting for comprehensive and efficient management of IT endpoints. NWC uses existing endpoint solutions, especially from Microsoft, Citrix, Software Central and Ivanti, and combines them with tools developed in-house to offer powerful overall solutions. Support and training services round off the service portfolio.



NWC Services generated around 5 million of revenue in the 2021 financial year. NWC Services' solutions are used by a broad customer base from the automotive and financial industry as well as the retail, healthcare and public sectors.



"With the colleagues from NWC Services, the CANCOM Group is gaining a team that has built up outstanding expertise over more than 20 years. We are delighted that we will now be able to use the extensive experience of NWC Services and the technological skills and solutions developed in-house in this specific market segment together in the future," says Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE.

About CANCOM

As a Hybrid IT Service Provider, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.

The CANCOM Groups range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.

With more than 4,000 employees, CANCOM Group and its efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium. The CANCOM Group is led by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany. CANCOM generated revenue of around 1.3 billion in the financial year 2021. Its parent company CANCOM SE is listed in the SDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0005419105).



Contact

Sebastian Bucher

Manager Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 54054 5193

Email: sebastian.bucher@cancom.de

Note

If you do not wish to receive information from us via e-mail, please write to ir@cancom.de.

Data protection notification

You are receiving this invitation because you are included in the CANCOM investor information e-mail distribution list. You have been included as you have indicated in the past to be informed about company news. For this reason CANCOM stores and processes personal data like name and e-mail address to be able to provide to you this service. CANCOM stores and uses this data solely to obtain information about the development of the shareholder communication and to be able to contact investors as part of the investor relations activities.

General information on the use of data by CANCOM

CANCOM will not pass on personal data obtained in the course of investor relations activities to third parties without the express consent of the person concerned. The only exception to this rule is that CANCOM receives a request for data transmission from competent authorities such as the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority.

Even after you have agreed to receive investor information from us and thus permitted CANCOM to store and use your personal data, you have the right to revoke this agreement at any time. All you need to do is send an informal message by e-mail to widerspruch@cancom.de or to ir@cancom.de

For any further information about CANCOM's privacy policy, who to contact or your individual rights as a data subject, please visit our website https://www.cancom.com/privacy-protection/