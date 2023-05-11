Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 08:00:03

EQS-News: CANCOM SE: Revenue and gross profit growth in the first quarter

EQS-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
CANCOM SE: Revenue and gross profit growth in the first quarter

11.05.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM SE: Revenue and gross profit growth in the first quarter

  • Business volume increases by 10.4 percent to 433.0 million (previous year*: 392.1 million)
  • Group revenue grows by 7.1 percent, gross profit increases by 9.3 percent
  • Consulting and Support with double-digit growth rates

 

Munich, Germany, 11 May 2023 - The CANCOM Group is starting the 2023 financial year with a 7.1 percent increase in revenue. Compared to the previous year, revenue rose to 317.7 million (previous year*: 296.7 million). Gross profit of 117.0 million was also higher than the previous year's figure* of 107.0 million. Higher operating and personnel costs and a special effect of around 1.0 million from the efficiency and profitability programme burdened EBITDA, which amounted to 24.1 million (previous year*: 26.4 million). Accordingly, the EBITDA margin was 7.6 percent (previous year: 8.9 percent). EBITA was 13.5 million (previous year*: 15.4 million).

"We closed the first quarter with solid revenue and gross profit growth, but also had to deal with inflation-related cost increases and special effects. The double-digit growth within Support and Consulting in the service business makes us confident for the course of the year," said Rüdiger Rath, CEO of the CANCOM Group.

Cash flow from operating activities improved compared to the same quarter of the previous year and amounted to -43.6 million (previous year: -76.3 million). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 330.4 million as at 31 March 2023 (31 December 2022: 393.2 million).

Expanded presentation of revenue and gross profit
As already announced, CANCOM will in future present revenue and gross profit in four main pillars along the value chain: Trading, Consulting, Support and Managed Services. Revenue, gross profit and the gross profit margin are shown in each case.

Double-digit growth in Consulting and Support, good development in Trading
In Trading, revenue grew by 7.6 percent to 221.1 million in the first quarter (previous year: 205.5 million). Gross profit amounted to 37.4 million (previous year: 30.2 million). The gross profit margin was 16.9 percent (previous year: 14.7 percent).
In Consulting, revenue grew by 13.4 percent to 55.4 million (previous year: 48.9 million). Gross profit rose to 45.2 million (previous year: 39.1 million), which corresponds to growth of 15.6 percent. The gross profit margin was 81.5 percent (previous year: 80.0 percent).
The development in Support was also positive. Revenue from support services rose by 12.6 percent to 13.7 million (previous year: 12.2 million). Gross profit was 9.8 million (previous year: 9.0 million), the gross profit margin was 71.3 percent (previous year: 74.3 percent).
In Managed Service, revenue amounted to 27.5 million (previous year: 30.1 million). Gross profit was 22.6 million (previous year: 23.4 million) and the gross profit margin was 82.3 percent (previous year: 77.6 percent).

Forecast confirmed, acquisition of K-Businesscom not yet included
Despite the current factors of uncertainty, we are assuming a positive market development, and accordingly we are maintaining the forecast for the CANCOM Group, said Rüdiger Rath. The acquisition of K-Businesscom, which was announced after the reporting period, will not be reflected in the forecast until the transaction has been completed. The forecast for the CANCOM Group's financial year 2023 is therefore unchanged:

CANCOM Group Forecast 2023
Revenue 1,320 - 1,390 million
Gross profit 460 - 485 million
EBITDA 114 - 124 million
EBITA 70 - 80 million

 

The complete interim statement of CANCOM Group for the first quarter of 2023 is published on the website www.cancom.com in the Investors section.

 

* In connection with the sale of the business activities in the USA, the previous year's figures have been adjusted. For more information, please refer to section A.2.2.3 of the notes to the 2022 consolidated financial statements of CANCOM SE.

 

About CANCOM
As a hybrid IT service provider, CANCOM accompanies companies into the digital future. We support our customers in reducing the complexity of their IT and expanding their business success through the use of state-of-the-art technology. In order to meet the IT needs of companies, organisations and the public sector in a holistic manner, CANCOM offers custom-fit IT from A to Z from a single source.

The IT solutions offered by the CANCOM Group include consulting, implementation, services and the operation of IT systems. Customers benefit from our extensive expertise and a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements of companies needed for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, we deliver a range of services and solutions that includes business solutions and managed services such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting and as-a-service offerings.

The approximately 4,000 employees of the CANCOM Group and an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium, among other countries. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company's headquarters are in Munich. CANCOM generated revenues of around 1.3 billion in 2022. The Group's parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the SDAX and TecDax (ISIN DE0005419105).

 

Contact

Florian Mangold
Specialist Investor Relations
+49 (0)89 540545511
florian.mangold@cancom.de

 

Note
If you do not wish to receive information from us by e-mail, please write to ir@cancom.de.

 

Data protection notice
You are receiving this message because you have been included in the CANCOM distribution list for investor information. You have been included because you have expressed a wish in the past to be informed about company news. CANCOM stores and processes personal data about you, such as your name and e-mail address, in order to be able to offer you this service. CANCOM stores and uses this data exclusively to keep itself informed about the development of investor communications and to be able to contact investors as part of investor relations activities.

 

General information on the use of data by CANCOM
CANCOM will not pass on personal data collected in the course of investor relations activities to third parties without the express consent of the person concerned. The only exception to this rule is if CANCOM is requested to provide data by competent authorities such as the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht).
Even after you have consented to receive investor information from us, thereby allowing CANCOM to store and use your personal data, you have the right to revoke this consent at any time. All you need to do is send an informal message by email to widerspruch@cancom.de or to ir@cancom.de. For more information about CANCOM's privacy policy, the contact person or your individual rights as a data subject, please visit our website at https://www.cancom.com/privacy-protection/.


11.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE
Erika-Mann-Straße 69
80636 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)89/54054-0
Fax: +49-(0)89/54054-5119
E-mail: info@cancom.de
Internet: http://www.cancom.de
ISIN: DE0005419105
WKN: 541910
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1630013

 
End of News EQS News Service

1630013  11.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1630013&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CANCOM SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CANCOM SEmehr Analysen

16:31 CANCOM Verkaufen DZ BANK
09:58 CANCOM Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
11.05.23 CANCOM Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.05.23 CANCOM Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
28.04.23 CANCOM Buy Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CANCOM SE 29,04 -1,63% CANCOM SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen