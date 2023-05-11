|
11.05.2023 08:00:03
EQS-News: CANCOM SE: Revenue and gross profit growth in the first quarter
EQS-News: CANCOM SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
CANCOM SE: Revenue and gross profit growth in the first quarter
Munich, Germany, 11 May 2023 - The CANCOM Group is starting the 2023 financial year with a 7.1 percent increase in revenue. Compared to the previous year, revenue rose to 317.7 million (previous year*: 296.7 million). Gross profit of 117.0 million was also higher than the previous year's figure* of 107.0 million. Higher operating and personnel costs and a special effect of around 1.0 million from the efficiency and profitability programme burdened EBITDA, which amounted to 24.1 million (previous year*: 26.4 million). Accordingly, the EBITDA margin was 7.6 percent (previous year: 8.9 percent). EBITA was 13.5 million (previous year*: 15.4 million).
"We closed the first quarter with solid revenue and gross profit growth, but also had to deal with inflation-related cost increases and special effects. The double-digit growth within Support and Consulting in the service business makes us confident for the course of the year," said Rüdiger Rath, CEO of the CANCOM Group.
Cash flow from operating activities improved compared to the same quarter of the previous year and amounted to -43.6 million (previous year: -76.3 million). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 330.4 million as at 31 March 2023 (31 December 2022: 393.2 million).
Expanded presentation of revenue and gross profit
Double-digit growth in Consulting and Support, good development in Trading
Forecast confirmed, acquisition of K-Businesscom not yet included
The complete interim statement of CANCOM Group for the first quarter of 2023 is published on the website www.cancom.com in the Investors section.
* In connection with the sale of the business activities in the USA, the previous year's figures have been adjusted. For more information, please refer to section A.2.2.3 of the notes to the 2022 consolidated financial statements of CANCOM SE.
About CANCOM
The IT solutions offered by the CANCOM Group include consulting, implementation, services and the operation of IT systems. Customers benefit from our extensive expertise and a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements of companies needed for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, we deliver a range of services and solutions that includes business solutions and managed services such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting and as-a-service offerings.
The approximately 4,000 employees of the CANCOM Group and an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium, among other countries. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company's headquarters are in Munich. CANCOM generated revenues of around 1.3 billion in 2022. The Group's parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the SDAX and TecDax (ISIN DE0005419105).
