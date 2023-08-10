EQS-News: CANCOM SE: Significant revenue and gross profit growth in the first half-year

EQS-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

CANCOM SE: Significant revenue and gross profit growth in the first half-year

Group revenue 8.6 percent higher after K-Businesscom acquisition, gross profit rises by 15.7 percent to 245.2 million.

Revenue in the CANCOM Group's service business grows by 23.2 percent to 216.6 million in the first half of the year.

New segment reporting after acquisition of K-Businesscom.

Munich, 10 August 2023 - The CANCOM Group closes the first half of 2023 with revenue growth of 8.6 percent, confirming the preliminary figures already published. At Group level, revenue amounted to 647.0 million (previous year: 595.5 million) and gross profit rose by 15.7 percent to 245.2 million (previous year: 212.0 million). "While the hardware business slowed down in the second quarter, the development in the service business in the first half of the year, on the other hand, was in line with our expectations," said Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE, explaining the revenue development. "This has led to gross profit growth at Group level."

Group EBITDA was 41.5million (previous year: 51.1million) due to one-off effects of 10.2 million. The non-recurring effects arose in connection with the CANCOM Group's efficiency and profitability programme amounting to 5.9 million, M+A costs of 1.2 million and projects terminated prematurely amounting to 3.1 million. The Group EBITA in the first half of the year was 18.9 million (previous year: 30.9 million). The one-off effects show that we are vigorously implementing the transformation of the CANCOM Group in all areas, which we have set out to achieve with our efficiency and profitability programme, said Rath. After the transformation year 2023, the CANCOM Group will benefit from tangible and sustainable savings effects of around 15 million in 2024. We include the effects for 2023 in the forecast.

New segment reporting after acquisition of K-Businesscom

In the wake of the acquisition of K-Businesscom, CANCOM is reintroducing segment reporting in order to increase transparency about CANCOM's performance in its core market of Germany compared with other markets. The financial reporting now shows the segments "Germany" and "International". The segments are structured according to the location of the companies.

In the Germany segment, which includes the German companies of the CANCOM Group as well as a subsidiary of KBC, revenue in the first half of 2023 was 564.5 million (previous year: 543.7 million). Gross profit amounted to 214.0 million (previous year: 195.3 million) and EBITDA reached 32.4 million (previous year: 44.5 million). EBITA was 11.4 million (previous year: 24.9 million).

In the International segment, revenue generated in the comparative period mainly by the CANCOM subsidiaries CANCOM a+d Solutions in Austria and CANCOM Public BV in Belgium was 82.5 million (previous year: 51.8 million). Gross profit was 37.5 million (previous year: 17.6 million). EBITDA reached 9.2 million (previous year: 6.6 million) and EBITA 7.5 million (previous year: 6.0 million). The development in the International segment is primarily due to the contribution of K-Businesscom, which we included in the scope of consolidation on 1 June 2023, explains Rath.

Cash flow from operating activities significantly improved

Cash flow from operating activities was -35.6 million in Q2 2023 (previous year: -40.0 million), continuing the announced improvement over the course of the year. In the first half of 2023, cash flow from operating activities amounted to -79.8 million (previous year: -126.1 million) and improved significantly. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 170.4 million as at 30 June 2023 (previous year: 387.4 million) and were below the previous year's reporting date primarily due to the payment for the acquisition of K-Businesscom, the dividend payment of 35.4 million and the usual seasonality.

Strong development in the services business

In the CANCOM Group's services business, which comprises Consulting, Support Services and Managed Services/XaaS, revenue rose to 216.6 million in the first half of the year (previous year: 175.8 million). In Consulting, revenue was 115.6 million (previous year: 93.6 million) and gross profit was 91.0 million (previous year: 74.0 million) with a gross profit margin of 78.7 percent. In Support Services, revenue in the same period reached 34.9 million (previous year: 24.6 million) and with gross profit of 23.2 million (previous year: 18.1 million), the gross profit margin was 66.6 percent. Revenues from Managed Services/XaaS grew to 66.0 million in the first half-year (previous year: 57.5 million) and, with gross profit of 52.9 million (previous year: 45.7 million), achieved a gross profit margin of 80.1 percent. In trading, revenue in the first half of the year amounted to 430.5 million (previous year: 419.7 million) and the gross profit of 73.5 million (previous year: 63.9 million) resulted in a gross profit margin of 17.1 percent.

Challenging environment expected in the second half of the year

In view of the additional costs arising from the efficiency and profitability programme and the M+A costs, as well as the difficult economic environment in the CANCOM Group's core market, the Executive Board has adjusted the forecast for the CANCOM Group accordingly with the announcement of the preliminary figures on 1 August. The Executive Board expects the CANCOM Group to develop as follows in 2023:

CANCOM Group Updated forecast 2023 Revenue 1,520 to 1,580 million Gross profit 560 to 610 million EBITDA 116 to 126 million EBITA 67 to 75 million

The complete half-year financial report 2023 of the CANCOM Group is published on the website www.cancom.com in the Investors section.

