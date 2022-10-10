EQS-News: Cannovum AG: Joint research project with Macromedia University on the future of investor communication

EQS-News: CANNOVUM AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cannovum AG (stock exchanges Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21), one of the market leaders in the medical cannabis market, launches the first research project on the future of investor communication with the renowned Macromedia University.

The global pandemic presented new challenges regarding financial communications. Intensive communication between shareholders and public companies is becoming increasingly important, particularly during economically volatile times. Numerous meetings are now conducted via video conferencing while new digital channels from TikTok to Metaverse open up enormous opportunities for addressing digitally oriented shareholders.

Cannovum AG, as one of the leaders in the emerging medical cannabis market, will explore new avenues of investor communication. In October 2022, Cannovum AG will launch a dedicated research project with master's students from Macromedia University's Media & Communications Management program to scientifically develop new ways of addressing and engaging with shareholders. The focus is particularly on strategic alignment with digital platforms such as Discord and Metaverse.

"This is a project to our liking: practice-relevant, future-oriented, digital. Just like us." comments Professor Dr. FC Wachs from the Berlin Campus of Macromedia University. Pia Marten, CEO Cannovum AG: "The cooperation with Macromedia University underlines our innovation claim as market leader in the industry. The upcoming legalization requires new, intelligent stakeholder communication."

Cannovum AG is already optimally prepared for the coming legalization of recreational cannabis. New markets create new customers and therefore also demand new forms of investor communication.

The Macromedia University of Applied Sciences has about 4,750 students and more than 140 professors at eight locations in the German cities of Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Freiburg, Cologne, Hamburg, Leipzig and Berlin. The bachelor's and master's degree programs cover the entire spectrum of management, media and art/creativity. The Macromedia University of Applied Sciences cooperates with more than 500 practical partners across all subjects. These include well-known names such as the software company Microsoft, the cult car brand Mini and the media group RTL.

