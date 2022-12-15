EQS-News: Cannovum AG share enters Xetra trading

EQS-News: CANNOVUM AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Research Update

Cannovum AG share enters Xetra trading



Berlin, 15.12.2022 - The share of Cannovum AG (stock exchanges Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) has been included in trading on the Xetra and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. This means that Cannovum AG is now represented on Germany's largest and most important stock exchange.

"This is an important milestone on our way to becoming one of the market leaders in the upcoming legal cannabis segment," says Pia Marten, CEO and co-founder of Cannovum AG. "By listing on the most important German trading platform, we increase Cannovum AG's visibility in the capital markets and make it easier for investors to profit from cannabis legalization."

Even before the listing on the Xetra market, the first analysts reported on Cannovum AG's stock. From Sphene Capital, an independent research firm for small and mid caps, the share has received a Buy rating with a price target of 15.30 euros.

Cannovum AG is the first German fully licensed cannabis company listed on the stock exchange. The shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex. Cannovum AG is ready for the legalization of cannabis and well-prepared: both for sales through pharmacies and through licensed specialty stores and online shipping.

Through its subsidiary Cannovum Health eG, it is a fully licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler, importer, and manufacturer of high-quality medical cannabis products based in Berlin. Already today, Cannovum AG is a market leader in the medical cannabis sector.

Currently the company works on the importation of high-quality cannabinoid precursors, medical-scientific education and nationwide distribution for simplified and equitable access to cannabis-based therapies.

