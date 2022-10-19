EQS-News: Cannovum AG welcomes concrete steps towards legalization of cannabis

EQS-News: CANNOVUM AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cannovum AG welcomes concrete steps towards legalization of cannabis



19.10.2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST

Cannovum AG (stock exchanges Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21), one of the market leaders in the medical cannabis market, welcomes progress on the legalization of cannabis.

Highly regarded media outlets in Germany published important details from the German government's plans to legalize cannabis. According to the information available, cannabis is to be approved as a stimulant and sold through pharmacies and specialty stores.

As the market leader in medical cannabis, Cannovum AG welcomes this development. The path of cannabis legalization is gaining speed. A regulatory framework for the industry is within reach.

Pia Marten, CEO and Co-Founder of Cannovum AG: We are delighted about the upcoming legalization of cannabis. A future market worth more than 8 billion euros per year is emerging.

Pia Marten continued, "We as Cannovum are well prepared for the sale of cannabis through pharmacies as well as through licensed specialty stores. Already today we are a market leader in medical cannabis, we will take over a top position in the legal cannabis market in Germany.

For more information on Cannovum AG and Cannovum Health eG, which bundles Cannovum AG's medical cannabis operations, please visit: https://cannovum.de/investor-relations

Contact:

Klaus Madzia, IR & PR, Cannovum AG

Phone +49 30 3982 163 62, klaus.madzia@cannovum.com

Cannovum AG is the first publicly listed German fully licensed medical cannabis company. The shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex. Through its subsidiary Cannovum Health eG, it is a fully licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler, importer and manufacturer of high-quality medical cannabis products based in Berlin. The company focuses on the importation of high-quality cannabinoid precursors, medical-scientific education and nationwide distribution for simplified and equitable access to cannabis-based therapies.

