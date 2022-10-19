|
19.10.2022 11:40:53
EQS-News: Cannovum AG welcomes concrete steps towards legalization of cannabis
|
EQS-News: CANNOVUM AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cannovum AG (stock exchanges Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21), one of the market leaders in the medical cannabis market, welcomes progress on the legalization of cannabis.
Highly regarded media outlets in Germany published important details from the German government's plans to legalize cannabis. According to the information available, cannabis is to be approved as a stimulant and sold through pharmacies and specialty stores.
As the market leader in medical cannabis, Cannovum AG welcomes this development. The path of cannabis legalization is gaining speed. A regulatory framework for the industry is within reach.
Pia Marten, CEO and Co-Founder of Cannovum AG: We are delighted about the upcoming legalization of cannabis. A future market worth more than 8 billion euros per year is emerging.
Pia Marten continued, "We as Cannovum are well prepared for the sale of cannabis through pharmacies as well as through licensed specialty stores. Already today we are a market leader in medical cannabis, we will take over a top position in the legal cannabis market in Germany.
For more information on Cannovum AG and Cannovum Health eG, which bundles Cannovum AG's medical cannabis operations, please visit: https://cannovum.de/investor-relations
Contact:
Klaus Madzia, IR & PR, Cannovum AG
Phone +49 30 3982 163 62, klaus.madzia@cannovum.com
Cannovum AG is the first publicly listed German fully licensed medical cannabis company. The shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex. Through its subsidiary Cannovum Health eG, it is a fully licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler, importer and manufacturer of high-quality medical cannabis products based in Berlin. The company focuses on the importation of high-quality cannabinoid precursors, medical-scientific education and nationwide distribution for simplified and equitable access to cannabis-based therapies.
For more information, visit www.cannovum.de
19.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cannovum AG
|Rheinsberger Str. 76/77
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 3982 16360
|E-mail:
|ir@cannovum.com
|Internet:
|www.cannovum.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQU21
|WKN:
|A2LQU2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1467081
|
