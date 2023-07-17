17.07.2023 10:47:20

EQS-News: Cannovum Cannabis AG: New partner strengthens offer for private cultivation of cannabis

EQS-News: CANNOVUM Cannabis AG / Key word(s): Investment/Alliance
Cannovum Cannabis AG: New partner strengthens offer for private cultivation of cannabis

17.07.2023 / 10:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cannovum Cannabis AG: New partner of Anbau-Allianz strengthens offer for private cultivation of cannabis

Cannovum Cannabis AG's majority shareholding (stock exchanges Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21), Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland GmbH, is expanding its lineup of partners. With the new partner POTTBURRI GmbH, the company is excellently positioned for the upcoming private cultivation of cannabis.

Since July 17, 2023, POTTBURRI GmbH has been part of the exclusive partner circle of Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland. The company sells the POTTBURRI plant pot, which was developed as an alternative to conventional disposable plastic pots. Founded in 2019, the company combines the best of the agile startup world with the experience and values of traditional medium-sized businesses. Through wholesale, plants in POTTBURRI are distributed to over 10 countries. Since its inception, the company has sold an average of 7000 pots per day, which corresponds to a volume of 10 million to date. This success is a guarantee of high quality and acceptance by customers.

According to Antonia Cox, co-founder and CEO of the company, "This partnership is an incredible opportunity for POTTBURRI to raise our profile and, most importantly, to further our mission of saving plastic pots. I'm proud to be part of a strong and forward-thinking alliance with POTTBURRI."

"We are very pleased to welcome such an innovative and successful partner to the Cultivation Alliance. With this partnership, we are setting the stage for upcoming cannabis sales to private customers," said Tim Spieker, CEO of Anbau-Allianz.

 

"Cultivation Alliance represents the best of the landscape in a modern digital enterprise world. Sustainability in cultivation and production, one of the most important topics for our customers," adds Klaus Madzia, CEO of Cannovum Cannabis AG and managing director of Anbau-Allianz.

With the upcoming legalization of cannabis, this partnership is a big step for market success in recreational cannabis for Cannovum Cannabis AG. In the recently published draft of the Cannabis Act by the Federal Ministry of Health, the federal government's plans for private cultivation are clearly reaffirmed. "Adults with residence or habitual abode in Germany may cultivate up to three cannabis plants at the same time for the purpose of personal consumption at their residence or habitual abode. The number of three cannabis plants applies per adult person of a household," the ministry said. (Source: https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/themen/cannabis/faq-cannabisgesetz-entwurf.html)

POTTBURRI is a sustainable Start-up specialized in the production and distribution of environmentally friendly and biodegradable plant pots. The company's goal is to reduce the use of plastic pots in the horticultural industry and thus make an active contribution to environmental protection. With its products, POTTBURRI offers a sustainable alternative for gardeners and plant lovers who want to minimize the environmental footprint of their activities and save plastic.

 

The special feature is the recipe of the pot. It is stable enough to cultivate plants in it, right from the beginning of the value chain, but in relation to this, it quickly decomposes into biomass under natural conditions at the end users. POTTBURRI's founders, Antonia Cox, 27, and Alexander Cox, 34, bring complementary backgrounds to the company. They grew up in a nursery, then took different paths and eventually came together in business through the startup. Alexander is a wholesale and export merchant and has his roots in the green industry, while Antonia studied media management and focuses more on communications and marketing. Together they have managed to build a network of gardeners, mainly in Germany. Their activities have been recognized, among others in "Die Höhle der Löwen", the "Founders League" and by the IHK "Rheinland Genial". In the popular TV show "Die Höhle der Löwen" they were able to convince with their innovative concept and secure valuable support. In the "Founders League", a renowned platform for start-ups, they were recognized for their forward-looking ideas and company management. Recognition by the "Rheinland Genial" Award, presented by the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, also confirms their important role in the regional economy and their contributions to strengthening ecological awareness in the industry.

 

Fore more information,

Klaus Madzia
CEO

Cannovum Cannabis AG

Phone +49 30 3982 163 62,
klaus.madzia@cannovum.com

 

About the Cultivation Alliance for Germany:

Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland GmbH is the guarantor for recreational cannabis in Germany. The majority shareholding of Cannovum Cannabis AG was founded in 2023 together with the company Hortensien Spieker. The cultivation alliance develops and sells products for growers, club operators and ultimately end customers. It links investors with partners, supports research and development, and represents the interests of its members to politicians, the public, and authorities. The Anbau-Allianz combines presence, reach, brand profile, contacts with media, club operators and end customers, participation models and external experts with its members under one roof. Other partners of the Cultivation Alliance for Germany GmbH are the Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences and the entrepreneurs Benjamin and Dominik Baum, whose company Baum Gartenbau Düsseldorf is one of the most important garden businesses in Germany.

 

About Cannovum Cannabis AG:

Cannovum AG (www.cannovum.de, www.cannovum.com) is the first German fully licensed cannabis company to be traded on the stock exchange. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges. Cannovum Cannabis AG is ready for the legalization of cannabis and well prepared.

 


17.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cannovum Cannabis AG
Stresemannstrasse 23
10963 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 3982 16360
E-mail: klaus.madzia@cannovum.com
Internet: www.cannovum.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQU21
WKN: A2LQU2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1681499

 
End of News EQS News Service

1681499  17.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1681499&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CANNOVUM AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CANNOVUM AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CANNOVUM AG Inhaber-Akt 0,90 7,83% CANNOVUM AG Inhaber-Akt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verabschiedet sich in Grün -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel stabil -- Asiatische Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street notierte zur Mitte der Woche in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Mittwochshandel uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen