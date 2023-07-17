EQS-News: Cannovum Cannabis AG: New partner strengthens offer for private cultivation of cannabis

EQS-News: CANNOVUM Cannabis AG / Key word(s): Investment/Alliance

Cannovum Cannabis AG: New partner of Anbau-Allianz strengthens offer for private cultivation of cannabis

Cannovum Cannabis AG's majority shareholding (stock exchanges Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21), Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland GmbH, is expanding its lineup of partners. With the new partner POTTBURRI GmbH, the company is excellently positioned for the upcoming private cultivation of cannabis.

Since July 17, 2023, POTTBURRI GmbH has been part of the exclusive partner circle of Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland. The company sells the POTTBURRI plant pot, which was developed as an alternative to conventional disposable plastic pots. Founded in 2019, the company combines the best of the agile startup world with the experience and values of traditional medium-sized businesses. Through wholesale, plants in POTTBURRI are distributed to over 10 countries. Since its inception, the company has sold an average of 7000 pots per day, which corresponds to a volume of 10 million to date. This success is a guarantee of high quality and acceptance by customers.

According to Antonia Cox, co-founder and CEO of the company, "This partnership is an incredible opportunity for POTTBURRI to raise our profile and, most importantly, to further our mission of saving plastic pots. I'm proud to be part of a strong and forward-thinking alliance with POTTBURRI."

"We are very pleased to welcome such an innovative and successful partner to the Cultivation Alliance. With this partnership, we are setting the stage for upcoming cannabis sales to private customers," said Tim Spieker, CEO of Anbau-Allianz.

"Cultivation Alliance represents the best of the landscape in a modern digital enterprise world. Sustainability in cultivation and production, one of the most important topics for our customers," adds Klaus Madzia, CEO of Cannovum Cannabis AG and managing director of Anbau-Allianz.

With the upcoming legalization of cannabis, this partnership is a big step for market success in recreational cannabis for Cannovum Cannabis AG. In the recently published draft of the Cannabis Act by the Federal Ministry of Health, the federal government's plans for private cultivation are clearly reaffirmed. "Adults with residence or habitual abode in Germany may cultivate up to three cannabis plants at the same time for the purpose of personal consumption at their residence or habitual abode. The number of three cannabis plants applies per adult person of a household," the ministry said. (Source: https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/themen/cannabis/faq-cannabisgesetz-entwurf.html)

POTTBURRI is a sustainable Start-up specialized in the production and distribution of environmentally friendly and biodegradable plant pots. The company's goal is to reduce the use of plastic pots in the horticultural industry and thus make an active contribution to environmental protection. With its products, POTTBURRI offers a sustainable alternative for gardeners and plant lovers who want to minimize the environmental footprint of their activities and save plastic.

The special feature is the recipe of the pot. It is stable enough to cultivate plants in it, right from the beginning of the value chain, but in relation to this, it quickly decomposes into biomass under natural conditions at the end users. POTTBURRI's founders, Antonia Cox, 27, and Alexander Cox, 34, bring complementary backgrounds to the company. They grew up in a nursery, then took different paths and eventually came together in business through the startup. Alexander is a wholesale and export merchant and has his roots in the green industry, while Antonia studied media management and focuses more on communications and marketing. Together they have managed to build a network of gardeners, mainly in Germany. Their activities have been recognized, among others in "Die Höhle der Löwen", the "Founders League" and by the IHK "Rheinland Genial". In the popular TV show "Die Höhle der Löwen" they were able to convince with their innovative concept and secure valuable support. In the "Founders League", a renowned platform for start-ups, they were recognized for their forward-looking ideas and company management. Recognition by the "Rheinland Genial" Award, presented by the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, also confirms their important role in the regional economy and their contributions to strengthening ecological awareness in the industry.

Fore more information,

Klaus Madzia

CEO

Cannovum Cannabis AG

Phone +49 30 3982 163 62,

klaus.madzia@cannovum.com

About the Cultivation Alliance for Germany:

Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland GmbH is the guarantor for recreational cannabis in Germany. The majority shareholding of Cannovum Cannabis AG was founded in 2023 together with the company Hortensien Spieker. The cultivation alliance develops and sells products for growers, club operators and ultimately end customers. It links investors with partners, supports research and development, and represents the interests of its members to politicians, the public, and authorities. The Anbau-Allianz combines presence, reach, brand profile, contacts with media, club operators and end customers, participation models and external experts with its members under one roof. Other partners of the Cultivation Alliance for Germany GmbH are the Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences and the entrepreneurs Benjamin and Dominik Baum, whose company Baum Gartenbau Düsseldorf is one of the most important garden businesses in Germany.

About Cannovum Cannabis AG:

Cannovum AG (www.cannovum.de, www.cannovum.com) is the first German fully licensed cannabis company to be traded on the stock exchange. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt/Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and gettex stock exchanges. Cannovum Cannabis AG is ready for the legalization of cannabis and well prepared.