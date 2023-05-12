EQS-News: Cannovum Cannabis AG signs agreement together with to establish cultivation alliance

EQS-News: CANNOVUM Cannabis AG / Key word(s): Investment/Expansion

Cannovum Cannabis AG signs agreement together with to establish cultivation alliance



12.05.2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST

Cannovum Cannabis AG Signs Agreement Together With Co-Founders to Establish Germanys First Cultivation Alliance For Cannabis Anbau-Allianz GmbH

Cannovum Cannabis AG (stock exchanges Frankfurt, Xetra, Düsseldorf, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Tradegate, gettex: ISIN DE000A2LQU21) signs together with the co-founders Tim Spieker and Elimar Moormann the contract for the foundation of the Cultivation Alliance for Germany GmbH, Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland.

Following the launch of Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland in February 2023, the contract to establish Anbau-Allianz für Deutschland GmbH has now been signed. The founders of Anbau-Allianz GmbH include Tim Spieker and Elimar Moormann, co-founder of Horcantus GmbH. The Cultivation Alliance for Germany is managed by the operational managing directors Tim Spieker and Klaus Madzia, further managing directors are Pia Marten and Elimar Moormann. In the coming weeks, other high-ranking and well-known companies will become part of the Anbau-Allianz.

We are excited to drive the availability of recreational cannabis in Germany with the Cultivation Alliance for Germany, said managing director Tim Spieker. In the coming months, we will focus on products and services that enable cannabis club operators to grow high-quality recreational cannabis. The focus will be set on premium quality, legal security and ecologically sustainable cultivation. The Cultivation Alliance relies on and unifies best practice examples of German agriculture.

After the announcements of the German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach regarding the cannabis legalization in Germany, the Cultivation Alliance is an important step to strengthen producers and club operators. The Cultivation Alliance allows creating a network to connect experts from branches such as cultivation, technology, and distribution to encourage exchange within the cannabis industry. The goal is to actively shape the future of the cannabis legalization in a sustainable and ecologically valuable way and to provide high-quality and controlled cannabis products with the upcoming legalization.

Cannovum Cannabis AG CEO Pia Marten: Our long experience in the field of medicinal cannabis is a crucial asset for the cultivation alliance. Especially in the coming weeks, the legislators will concretize the legal framework and with our know-how, we can significantly support Cannabis Club operators on the way to legal cultivation and legal dispensing.

