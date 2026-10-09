EQS-News: Cantourage and Green Karat deepen strategic partnership following EU-GMP certification

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Cantourage and Green Karat deepen strategic partnership following EU-GMP certification



09.10.2026 / 08:14 CET/CEST

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Exclusive product access: Cantourage strengthens its premium portfolio across Europe and reinforces its role as a gateway to European markets for Canadian producers.

Cantourage strengthens its premium portfolio across Europe and reinforces its role as a gateway to European markets for Canadian producers. Greater supply-chain resilience: Direct imports of EU-GMP-certified finished products increase flexibility and strengthen supply-chain resilience.

Direct imports of EU-GMP-certified finished products increase flexibility and strengthen supply-chain resilience. Additional manufacturing capacity: Shifting production steps to certified cultivation partners creates additional capacity.

Cantourage Group SE (ISIN: DE000A3DSV01) is strengthening its position as a leading European platform for medical cannabis. Its long-standing Canadian partner Green Karat obtained EU-GMP certification effective 1 October 2026. Cantourage supported the certification process as sponsor and certification partner and is Green Karat’s exclusive distribution partner for products manufactured by Green Karat in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The certification marks an important step in Cantourage’s strategy of helping leading international cannabis producers access the European market while securing attractive products and brands for its core European markets through exclusive partnerships.

The partnership between Cantourage and Green Karat is built on a long-standing relationship of trust. EU-GMP certification takes the collaboration to the next level: Cantourage will be able to import finished products manufactured by Green Karat directly from Canada in accordance with EU-GMP standards. This can help make products available to pharmacies across Europe sooner after harvest.

“Cantourage has been an important and trusted partner for us in Europe for many years. The company combines deep regulatory expertise with strong access to the European markets that matter to us and a clear understanding of high-quality cannabis products. Working with Cantourage on the EU-GMP certification process was therefore a natural next step. The certification creates the basis for bringing our products to patients in Europe more directly and quickly, and for continuing to grow our presence across Europe together,” said Jen-Frederick Nadeau, founder and CEO of Green Karat.

“Green Karat has been a trusted partner for many years, and this certification marks an important next step in our collaboration. By supporting our partners through EU-GMP certification, we are building a more flexible and resilient supply chain and strengthening access to high-quality products for patients and customers across Europe,” said Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.

At the same time, the model offers Cantourage tangible strategic and operational benefits. Shifting production steps to EU-GMP-certified cultivation partners gives Cantourage greater flexibility across its value chain and opens up additional manufacturing capacity. A broader production footprint also reduces operational concentration risk and strengthens supply-chain resilience. This positions Cantourage to expand its business with premium products from international partners efficiently and at scale.

Green Karat is one example of Cantourage’s broader certification strategy. Cantourage is already working with other leading international producers on certification processes, which are expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The company is continuing to strengthen its role as a certification partner and as a gateway to the European market for Canadian and other international cannabis producers.

For Cantourage, the combination of exclusive partnerships, regulatory expertise and an international network of high-quality producers is a key pillar of its European growth strategy. The company intends to further develop its role as a link between leading international cannabis producers and European markets.

About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis preparations and cannabis-based pharmaceuticals. With an experienced management team and its “Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to access the growing European medical cannabis market faster, more easily and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In doing so, Cantourage consistently ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards.

The Company offers pharmaceutical-grade products across all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 – DE000A3DSV01 (ISIN).