Cantourage Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV0 / ISIN: DE000A3DSV01
|
09.12.2025 08:00:03
EQS-News: Cantourage appoints new member to its Management Board: Monique Jaqqam becomes Chief Financial Officer – Supervisory Board prolongs CEO Philip Schetter's mandate by five years
|
EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or intothe United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan or any otherjurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The important notes at the end of this announcement need to be observed.
Berlin, December 9, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Cantourage Group SE has appointed Mrs. Monique Jaqqam to the Management Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from January 1, 2026. In her new role, Mrs. Jaqqam will be responsible for finance, HR, legal, and IT. With her appointment, the Management Board of Cantourage Group SE expands to two members. Mrs. Jaqqam's mandate is for five years.
In addition, the Supervisory Board has extended CEO Philip Schetter's mandate for another five years, sending a clear signal of continuity and stability in corporate management.
“We are convinced that Mrs. Jaqqam's proven financial expertise is an ideal addition to our Management Board team,” says Christian Schreyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Cantourage Group SE. “Together with Mr. Philip Schetter (CEO), she will continue to drive the Group's profitable growth.”
“I look forward to working with Monique Jaqqam. With her deep financial expertise, she strengthens our organization in precisely those areas that are essential for our further growth. Together, we will consistently shape the next phase of Cantourage's development,” says Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.
“In a dynamic growth environment, a resilient financial architecture is crucial. My goal is to consistently strengthen these structures and thus support the further growth of the Cantourage Group in a sustainable and transparent manner,” said Monique Jaqqam, commenting on her appointment as CFO.
About Monique Jaqqam
Monique Jaqqam holds a degree in business administration and has been Group CFO of the Future Group in Berlin since August 2023. She has more than 20 years of international management experience in finance, private equity, real estate, and hospitality. Previously, she was Group CFO at Basecamp Student and held senior finance positions at Kempinski Hotels. Her focus is on financial transformation, building modern financial structures, and supporting complex transactions.
Monique Jaqqam to take over as CFO of Cantourage Group SE on January 1, 2026
About Cantourage
Further information: www.cantourage.com
Investor Relations contact at Cantourage
This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer to sell securities, in particular not within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).
09.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cantourage Group SE
|Feurigstraße 54
|10827 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@cantourage.com
|Internet:
|https://www.cantourage.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DSV01
|WKN:
|A3DSV0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2242076
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2242076 09.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cantouragemehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cantouragemehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cantourage
|2,76
|-1,08%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX und DAX wenig bewegt erwartet -- Asiens Börsen am Dienstag überwiegend in Rot
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich ein ruhiger Börsenstart ab. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen weisen am Dienstag weitestgehend rote Vorzeichen aus.