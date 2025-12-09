EQS-News: Cantourage appoints new member to its Management Board: Monique Jaqqam becomes Chief Financial Officer – Supervisory Board prolongs CEO Philip Schetter's mandate by five years

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Cantourage appoints new member to its Management Board: Monique Jaqqam becomes Chief Financial Officer – Supervisory Board prolongs CEO Philip Schetter's mandate by five years



09.12.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Berlin, December 9, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Cantourage Group SE has appointed Mrs. Monique Jaqqam to the Management Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from January 1, 2026. In her new role, Mrs. Jaqqam will be responsible for finance, HR, legal, and IT. With her appointment, the Management Board of Cantourage Group SE expands to two members. Mrs. Jaqqam's mandate is for five years.

In addition, the Supervisory Board has extended CEO Philip Schetter's mandate for another five years, sending a clear signal of continuity and stability in corporate management.

“We are convinced that Mrs. Jaqqam's proven financial expertise is an ideal addition to our Management Board team,” says Christian Schreyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Cantourage Group SE. “Together with Mr. Philip Schetter (CEO), she will continue to drive the Group's profitable growth.”

“I look forward to working with Monique Jaqqam. With her deep financial expertise, she strengthens our organization in precisely those areas that are essential for our further growth. Together, we will consistently shape the next phase of Cantourage's development,” says Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.

“In a dynamic growth environment, a resilient financial architecture is crucial. My goal is to consistently strengthen these structures and thus support the further growth of the Cantourage Group in a sustainable and transparent manner,” said Monique Jaqqam, commenting on her appointment as CFO.

About Monique Jaqqam

Monique Jaqqam holds a degree in business administration and has been Group CFO of the Future Group in Berlin since August 2023. She has more than 20 years of international management experience in finance, private equity, real estate, and hospitality. Previously, she was Group CFO at Basecamp Student and held senior finance positions at Kempinski Hotels. Her focus is on financial transformation, building modern financial structures, and supporting complex transactions.

About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis flowers and cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its “Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 and is listed under ISIN DE000A3DSV01

Further information: www.cantourage.com

Investor Relations contact at Cantourage

Manuel Taverne

taverne@cantourage.com

