EQS-News: Cantourage Expands Portfolio with New Cannabis Active Ingredients for Innovative Compounded Medicines

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Cantourage Expands Portfolio with New Cannabis Active Ingredients for Innovative Compounded Medicines



11.09.2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Crude extract and distillate based on the “Blue Dream” strain enable pharmacies to prepare new dosage forms

Presentation planned at expopharm in Munich

Cantourage Group SE (“Cantourage”, ISIN: DE000A3DSV01), a leading European medical cannabis company, is expanding its product portfolio with new cannabis active ingredients in the form of a crude extract and a distillate. The new active ingredients are intended for further processing in pharmacies, opening up additional possibilities for the preparation of patient-specific compounded medicines.

Based on the new active ingredients, pharmacies can prepare a range of dosage forms as compounded medicines, subject to the applicable legal and pharmaceutical requirements. These may include solutions, suppositories, inhalation products (vapes), as well as oral dosage forms (edibles), such as gummies.

With this expansion, Cantourage is complementing its existing portfolio, which has so far primarily comprised cannabis flower and established extract products, with active ingredients that provide pharmacies with greater flexibility in preparing individualized formulations. The aim is to provide physicians, pharmacies and patients with additional options for cannabinoid-based therapies tailored to individual patient needs.

Established “Blue Dream” Genetics as the Basis

Cantourage is using the well-established and widely appreciated “Blue Dream” cannabis genetics as the starting material for its new active ingredients. Processing the cannabis into crude extract and distillate makes these genetics available for new pharmaceutical applications and dosage forms.

The patient-specific compounded medicines themselves are prepared by pharmacies. In this way, Cantourage combines the provision of standardized cannabis starting materials with the pharmaceutical expertise of pharmacies in preparing individualized formulations.

“With the introduction of crude extract and distillate, we are creating a new foundation for innovative cannabis formulations in German pharmacies. In our view, medical cannabis does not have to be limited to flower and a small number of established dosage forms. Compounding offers the opportunity to address patients’ needs in a much more differentiated way and to make new, user-friendly product formats available,” says Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.

Additional Growth Market with a High Share of Self-Paying Patients

Cantourage sees an attractive additional market segment particularly in the field of individually prepared cannabis formulations. The Company expects a significant proportion of this market to develop as a self-pay market. As a result, demand in this segment is likely to be less dependent on reimbursement decisions and the regulatory framework of Germany’s statutory health insurance system (GKV).

The Company expects that the growing variety of available active ingredients and dosage forms can help make medical cannabis accessible to additional patient groups while also strengthening the role of pharmacies in individualized cannabis therapy.

New Active Ingredients to Be Presented at expopharm in Munich

The market launch is scheduled to coincide with expopharm, Europe’s leading trade fair for the pharmacy market, in Munich. Cantourage will present the new active ingredients there to a broader professional audience of pharmacists and pharmaceutical industry participants for the first time.

The information published in this announcement and the resulting expected contributions to revenue and earnings were already taken into account in the forecast issued on 31 August 2026.

About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis preparations and cannabis-based pharmaceuticals. With an experienced management team and its “Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to access the growing European medical cannabis market faster, more easily and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In doing so, Cantourage consistently ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards.

The Company offers pharmaceutical-grade products across all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 – DE000A3DSV01 (ISIN).