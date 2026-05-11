EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE // Cantourage Significantly Increases Profitability in the First Quarter of 2026

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Cantourage Group SE // Cantourage Significantly Increases Profitability in the First Quarter of 2026



11.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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Successful focus on premium products drives profitability growth

International expansion accelerates, particularly due to strong growth in the UK

Revenue growth of 11.0% to EUR 20.6 million compared to Q4 2025

EBITDA at EUR 2.2 million with a significantly improved EBITDA margin of 10.6%

Strong financial position with a net cash position of EUR 8.8 million

Cantourage is starting the 2026 fiscal year with improved profitability and a solid financial foundation. Driven by its premium strategy, international expansion, and digital innovations, Cantourage is strengthening its position as the leading provider in the European medical cannabis market.

Cantourage Group SE reaffirms its strong position in its core European markets of Germany, Poland, and the UK in the first quarter of 2026. In addition to solid revenue momentum, the company was able to sustainably increase its profitability—with an EBITDA margin of 10.6%—compared to previous quarters. Revenue increased by 11.0 % compared to the previous quarter (Q4 2025) to EUR 20.6 million.

Focus on Premium Products

A key driver of this development is the strategic streamlining of the product portfolio, with a clear focus on premium products and higher-margin segments. This has enabled Cantourage to sustainably increase profitability, and the company expects this trend to continue throughout the remainder of the year.

Solid Balance Sheet Structure

The solid operating performance is supported by a continued strong financial position. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Cantourage had a net cash position of EUR 8.8 million.

“The performance in the first quarter confirms the resilience of our business model and the growing importance of our international market positioning,” says Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE. “With our focus on premium products, a strong balance sheet, and a significant improvement in earnings quality, we are living up to our claim as the market leader in Europe.”

Geographic Diversification

Cantourage’s geographic revenue breakdown is becoming increasingly international. While Germany continued to account for the largest share of revenue in the first quarter at 51.5%, the United Kingdom in particular is gaining further significance and now contributes 41.3% to consolidated revenue. Due to dynamic business growth and an attractive market structure, the UK business is already making a disproportionately large contribution to the Group’s earnings performance. Poland accounts for 7.3% of revenue and continues to show strong growth.

Outlook

Cantourage views the regulatory changes currently under discussion in the German medical cannabis market not only as a challenge, but above all as an opportunity to further expand its market position. Thanks to its diversified, asset-light business model and its strong presence across the entire value chain, Cantourage is able to respond flexibly to new regulatory requirements.

At the same time, Cantourage is making targeted investments in innovation and digitalization—particularly in the expansion of its telemedicine platforms Telecan in Germany and Can Clinic in the UK. By intelligently linking telemedicine, data analysis, and patient-centered services, Cantourage is laying the groundwork for new digital business models and even more efficient patient care.

In addition, new product formats are continuously being developed to meet the changing needs and usage habits of patients. The combination of regulatory expertise, technological infrastructure, and a data-driven approach positions Cantourage as one of the most innovative providers in the European medical cannabis market in the long term.

All figures mentioned are preliminary and not audited.