EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE: Most successful product launch Canadian Gelato #33 cannabis strain available for the first time in Germany

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Market Launch/Sales Result

Cantourage Group SE: Most successful product launch Canadian Gelato #33 cannabis strain available for the first time in Germany



29.03.2023 / 10:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Cantourage Group SE: Most successful product launch Canadian Gelato #33 cannabis strain available for the first time in Germany Further expansion of the product portfolio together with Canadian Craft grower LOT420

Gelato #33 cannabis strain, new to the German market, offers patients a further high-quality therapeutic option

New release is the 20th cannabis flower product Cantourage has launched on the German market since June 2021 Berlin, 29 March 2023 Cantourage Group SE (hereafter Cantourage, ISIN: DE000A3DSV01), a leading European producer and distributer of cannabis-based medicinal products, is expanding its market leadership in the premium cannabis flower segment. The highly potent cannabis flowers of the Gelato #33 variety from Canadian grower LOT420 add to Cantourages portfolio in the craft cannabis segment a category that is enjoying strong growth in interest from patients in Europe due to outstanding product quality.



LOT420 is a licensed cannabis producer based southeast of Montreal. The company has many years of experience in supplying both the medical and recreational cannabis markets in Canada with its premium flower, and is now able to offer it in a further country for the first time via Cantourage. The flowers are grown according to Craft Growing principles focusing on small batches and intensive monitoring and care of each individual plant and without the use of artificial fertilizers and pesticides. Craft cannabis thereby typically offers special richness in cannabinoids and terpenes secondary plant compounds that exert a major influence on the effects of cannabis. Cantourage has recently already launched products from craft growers Miracle Valley and Ostara Médical on the German market for the first time.



LOT420 is a prominent example of the many small to mid-sized cannabis cultivation operations that have developed over the years in cannabis trailblazer country Canada. Cantourages Fast Track Access platform enables these growers to access European medical markets. Such products from Canada are in high demand in Germany: within a few days, the first two batches of the new product were fully sold out to pharmacies. LOT420 plans further regular deliveries to Germany.



The Gelato #33 strain is the 20th medical cannabis flower product that Cantourage has made legally available in Germany since launching its Fast Track Access platform in June 2021. Via this unique platform, Cantourage imports cannabis from around the world, processes it into medicinal products and then distributes these products in Germany and abroad.



Bernhard Retzer, Global Sales Director at Cantourage, comments: We are pleased that we were able to convince LOT420, one of the major brands in the Canadian cannabis market, to join our platform. The launch, which is our most successful cannabis variety launch to date in terms of volume sold in the first month post-launch, is once again the result of our commitment to bring the products of the best cannabis growers in the world to Europe and thereby offer further treatment options for patients.

About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2018 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its Fast Track Access platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on November 11, 2022 and is listed under ticker symbol HIGH.



More information:



This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer in the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. Securities may not be sold or offered in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act). Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from the Company. This prospectus would contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as the Companys financial information. There will be no public offering of the securities referred to in this announcement in the United States of America.

In the United Kingdom, this information may only be communicated to and is only directed at (i) professional investors in the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the Order), or (ii) high net worth companies falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to herein as Relevant Persons). The Securities are only available to Relevant Persons and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire such Securities will only be engaged in with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be sold or offered in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to or for the account or benefit of any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.

Not for release or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such release or distribution would be unlawful. Please see the important notice at the end of this announcement.Berlin, 29 March 2023 Cantourage Group SE (hereafter Cantourage, ISIN: DE000A3DSV01), a leading European producer and distributer of cannabis-based medicinal products, is expanding its market leadership in the premium cannabis flower segment. The highly potent cannabis flowers of the Gelato #33 variety from Canadian grower LOT420 add to Cantourages portfolio in the craft cannabis segment a category that is enjoying strong growth in interest from patients in Europe due to outstanding product quality.LOT420 is a licensed cannabis producer based southeast of Montreal. The company has many years of experience in supplying both the medical and recreational cannabis markets in Canada with its premium flower, and is now able to offer it in a further country for the first time via Cantourage. The flowers are grown according to Craft Growing principles focusing on small batches and intensive monitoring and care of each individual plant and without the use of artificial fertilizers and pesticides. Craft cannabis thereby typically offers special richness in cannabinoids and terpenes secondary plant compounds that exert a major influence on the effects of cannabis. Cantourage has recently already launched products from craft growers Miracle Valley and Ostara Médical on the German market for the first time.LOT420 is a prominent example of the many small to mid-sized cannabis cultivation operations that have developed over the years in cannabis trailblazer country Canada. Cantourages Fast Track Access platform enables these growers to access European medical markets. Such products from Canada are in high demand in Germany: within a few days, the first two batches of the new product were fully sold out to pharmacies. LOT420 plans further regular deliveries to Germany.The Gelato #33 strain is the 20th medical cannabis flower product that Cantourage has made legally available in Germany since launching its Fast Track Access platform in June 2021. Via this unique platform, Cantourage imports cannabis from around the world, processes it into medicinal products and then distributes these products in Germany and abroad., comments: We are pleased that we were able to convince LOT420, one of the major brands in the Canadian cannabis market, to join our platform. The launch, which is our most successful cannabis variety launch to date in terms of volume sold in the first month post-launch, is once again the result of our commitment to bring the products of the best cannabis growers in the world to Europe and thereby offer further treatment options for patients.Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2018 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its Fast Track Access platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on November 11, 2022 and is listed under ticker symbol HIGH.More information: www.cantourage.com This announcement does not constitute a public offer or an advertisement for a public offer in the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. Securities may not be sold or offered in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the). Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from the Company. This prospectus would contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as the Companys financial information. There will be no public offering of the securities referred to in this announcement in the United States of America.In the United Kingdom, this information may only be communicated to and is only directed at (i) professional investors in the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the), or (ii) high net worth companies falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to herein as Relevant Persons). The Securities are only available to Relevant Persons and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise acquire such Securities will only be engaged in with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not ashould not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be sold or offered in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to or for the account or benefit of any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.

29.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

