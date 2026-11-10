EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE Strengthens Profitability and European Market Position Despite Increasing Pricing Pressure

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

Cantourage Group SE Strengthens Profitability and European Market Position Despite Increasing Pricing Pressure



10.11.2026 / 07:23 CET/CEST

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- Q3 EBITDA: EUR 1.9 million (Q3 2025: EUR –2.2 million); EBITDA margin: 9.5%

- International business accounts for more than half of Group revenue; pricing pressure intensifies in Germany

Cantourage Group SE (“Cantourage”, ISIN: DE000A3DSV01) achieved a significantly positive operating result in the third quarter of 2026 despite increasing price competition in the German market. EBITDA improved from EUR –2.2 million in the prior-year quarter to EUR 1.9 million, while the EBITDA margin rose from –11.0% to 9.5%. With revenue of EUR 19.9 million (prior year: EUR 20.3 million), the gross margin increased from 18.1% to 35.3%. The consistent focus on higher-value, high-margin products and increasing diversification across several European markets are strengthening the resilience of the business model and contributing significantly to improved earnings quality.

In the first nine months of 2026, Cantourage generated revenue of EUR 62.3 million, EBITDA of EUR 6.8 million and an EBITDA margin of 10.9%. As of September 30, 2026, the equity ratio stood at 75.6%, while the net cash position amounted to EUR 10.8 million. This strong financial foundation provides Cantourage with the flexibility to further develop its product portfolio and expand its international presence.



Pricing Pressure in Germany – International Business Gains Importance

In Germany, Cantourage generated revenue of EUR 9.5 million in the third quarter (approximately 48% of Group revenue). According to the company, declining market prices for cannabis flowers and intensifying competition weighed on business performance. Cantourage is therefore deliberately focusing on differentiated premium product portfolios rather than pursuing additional volume at any cost.

The United Kingdom generated revenue of EUR 9.3 million (approximately 47%), while Poland contributed EUR 1.1 million (approximately 6%). Together, these two markets accounted for more than half of Group revenue, reducing the company's dependence on the German market.

Monique Jaqqam, CFO of Cantourage Group SE, commented: “The significant year-on-year improvement in earnings demonstrates that our focus on high-margin products and our diversified presence across several European markets are delivering results. At the same time, we are systematically developing our finance organization. By establishing standardized processes and transitioning to IFRS, we are laying the foundation for greater transparency, reliability and international comparability.”



Three Key Drivers Strengthening the Competitive Position

With the successful completion of its third EU-GMP certification project involving All Nations, following Green Karat and LOT420, and the conclusion of five-year exclusive supply agreements, Cantourage is securing access to internationally sought-after premium cannabis products. These partnerships strengthen product differentiation and improve supply planning and predictability.

New active pharmaceutical ingredients based on distillates and extracts complement the existing cannabis flower portfolio and create opportunities for additional pharmaceutical applications.

Through the further development of Telecan, Cantourage is also expanding digital access to individually assessed, physician-led medical care. Medical decisions remain independent and under the responsibility of the treating physicians. For Cantourage, the strategic value lies in strengthening its presence within the healthcare ecosystem rather than enabling automated prescribing.



About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis preparations and pharmaceutical products. With its experienced management team and “Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to gain faster, easier and more cost-effective access to the growing European medical cannabis market. To this end, the company processes and distributes cannabis raw materials and extracts, consistently ensuring compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards. Cantourage offers pharmaceutical-grade products across all relevant market segments: dried cannabis flowers, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 11 November 2022 (ISIN: DE000A3DSV01).

- Q3 revenue: EUR 19.9 million (Q3 2025: EUR 20.3 million); gross margin: 35.3% (prior year: 18.1%)Cantourage Group SE (“Cantourage”, ISIN: DE000A3DSV01) achieved a significantly positive operating result in the third quarter of 2026 despite increasing price competition in the German market. EBITDA improved from EUR –2.2 million in the prior-year quarter to EUR 1.9 million, while the EBITDA margin rose from –11.0% to 9.5%. With revenue of EUR 19.9 million (prior year: EUR 20.3 million), the gross margin increased from 18.1% to 35.3%. The consistent focus on higher-value, high-margin products and increasing diversification across several European markets are strengthening the resilience of the business model and contributing significantly to improved earnings quality.In the first nine months of 2026, Cantourage generated revenue of EUR 62.3 million, EBITDA of EUR 6.8 million and an EBITDA margin of 10.9%. As of September 30, 2026, the equity ratio stood at 75.6%, while the net cash position amounted to EUR 10.8 million. This strong financial foundation provides Cantourage with the flexibility to further develop its product portfolio and expand its international presence.In Germany, Cantourage generated revenue of EUR 9.5 million in the third quarter (approximately 48% of Group revenue). According to the company, declining market prices for cannabis flowers and intensifying competition weighed on business performance. Cantourage is therefore deliberately focusing on differentiated premium product portfolios rather than pursuing additional volume at any cost.The United Kingdom generated revenue of EUR 9.3 million (approximately 47%), while Poland contributed EUR 1.1 million (approximately 6%). Together, these two markets accounted for more than half of Group revenue, reducing the company's dependence on the German market.With the successful completion of its third EU-GMP certification project involving All Nations, following Green Karat and LOT420, and the conclusion of five-year exclusive supply agreements, Cantourage is securing access to internationally sought-after premium cannabis products. These partnerships strengthen product differentiation and improve supply planning and predictability.New active pharmaceutical ingredients based on distillates and extracts complement the existing cannabis flower portfolio and create opportunities for additional pharmaceutical applications.Through the further development of Telecan, Cantourage is also expanding digital access to individually assessed, physician-led medical care. Medical decisions remain independent and under the responsibility of the treating physicians. For Cantourage, the strategic value lies in strengthening its presence within the healthcare ecosystem rather than enabling automated prescribing.Cantourage is a leading European company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis preparations and pharmaceutical products. With its experienced management team and “Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to gain faster, easier and more cost-effective access to the growing European medical cannabis market. To this end, the company processes and distributes cannabis raw materials and extracts, consistently ensuring compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards. Cantourage offers pharmaceutical-grade products across all relevant market segments: dried cannabis flowers, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 11 November 2022 (ISIN: DE000A3DSV01).

10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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