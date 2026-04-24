Cantourage Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV0 / ISIN: DE000A3DSV01
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24.04.2026 13:07:34
EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE: U.S. Cannabis Rescheduling Highlights Global Growth Potential – Europe Comes into Focus
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EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE
/ Key word(s): Market Report/Statement
Cantourage Group SE welcomes the recent developments in the United States regarding the reclassification of cannabis under the Controlled Substances Act. The planned downgrade to Schedule III could significantly improve the profitability of U.S. market participants, particularly through the removal of tax restrictions under Section 280E. From Cantourage’s perspective, this step underscores the ongoing global normalization of cannabis as a medical and economic product.
“The developments in the United States are further evidence that cannabis is increasingly establishing itself worldwide as a regulated growth market,” says Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.
Global Market Shifts Create Opportunities
Improved access to capital and profitability for U.S. companies could, in the medium term, lead to stronger international expansion. Cantourage sees this as an opportunity for strategic partnerships and further professionalization of the industry. Thanks to its international network and positioning as a platform provider, Cantourage is well positioned to benefit from these developments.
“Our focus is clearly on Europe. Sustainable market structures with high quality standards are emerging here, offering attractive long-term growth opportunities,” adds Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.
Outlook
Cantourage will continue to closely monitor international regulatory developments and consistently align its growth strategy with emerging market opportunities.
About Cantourage
24.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cantourage Group SE
|Feurigstraße 54
|10827 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@cantourage.com
|Internet:
|https://www.cantourage.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DSV01
|WKN:
|A3DSV0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2314746
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2314746 24.04.2026 CET/CEST
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