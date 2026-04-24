EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE: U.S. Cannabis Rescheduling Highlights Global Growth Potential – Europe Comes into Focus

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Market Report/Statement

Cantourage Group SE: U.S. Cannabis Rescheduling Highlights Global Growth Potential – Europe Comes into Focus



24.04.2026 / 13:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Cantourage Group SE welcomes the recent developments in the United States regarding the reclassification of cannabis under the Controlled Substances Act. The planned downgrade to Schedule III could significantly improve the profitability of U.S. market participants, particularly through the removal of tax restrictions under Section 280E. From Cantourage’s perspective, this step underscores the ongoing global normalization of cannabis as a medical and economic product.

“The developments in the United States are further evidence that cannabis is increasingly establishing itself worldwide as a regulated growth market,” says Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.

Global Market Shifts Create Opportunities

Improved access to capital and profitability for U.S. companies could, in the medium term, lead to stronger international expansion. Cantourage sees this as an opportunity for strategic partnerships and further professionalization of the industry. Thanks to its international network and positioning as a platform provider, Cantourage is well positioned to benefit from these developments.

“Our focus is clearly on Europe. Sustainable market structures with high quality standards are emerging here, offering attractive long-term growth opportunities,” adds Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.

Outlook

Cantourage will continue to closely monitor international regulatory developments and consistently align its growth strategy with emerging market opportunities.

About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis flowers and cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. With an experienced management team and its “Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 - DE000A3DSV01(ISIN).