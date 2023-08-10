EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE welcomes SUMO Cannabis: New partner focuses on particularly resource-saving aeroponic cultivation technology

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Market Launch

Cantourage Group SE welcomes SUMO Cannabis: New partner focuses on particularly resource-saving aeroponic cultivation technology



Berlin, August 10, 2023 Cantourage Group SE (hereinafter Cantourage, ISIN: DE000A3DSV01), a leading European company for the production and distribution of medicinal cannabis, has announced that SUMO Cannabis, another major producer, has been acquired as a partner to supply to the European market for medicinal cannabis. Patients in Germany, who can already obtain medical cannabis as a medicine through pharmacies, will thus benefit from an even better supply of high-quality cannabis flowers in the future.



SUMO Cannabis maintains its cultivation operation in Trois-Rivières, in the heart of the province of Québec, Canada. With currently 25 employees, the company that has been licensed under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations (Health Canada) since February 2022, operates a state-of-the-art aeroponic cultivation facility that allows for particularly resource-efficient cultivation. In addition to very low energy and water consumption, this cultivation practice gives growers full control over important parameters such as nutrient content and pH levels.



With the approval of the cultivar Apex OG, Cantourage is expanding its product range in the craft cannabis segment and thus strengthening the security of supply for patients in Germany.



We are excited to offer our flowers to the European market for the first time, a significant milestone for our young company. The partnership will allow us to share our passion for premium cannabis with the discerning patients in Germany, offering them even more choice of high-quality medical cannabis strains, said Éric Morel, CEO of SUMO Cannabis.



We are delighted to have gained another cultivation partner in SUMO Cannabis, who shares our passion for cannabis products. More and more international growers are actively seeking to work with us, which shows that our model works and is seen as exemplary in the industry, added Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage.



About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Norman Ruchholtz, Dr. Florian Holzapfel and Patrick Hoffmann. With an experienced management team and its Fast Track Access platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on November 11, 2022 and is listed under ticker symbol HIGH.



More information: www.cantourage.com



About SUMO Cannabis

SUMO Cannabis is a licensed cannabis producer based in Trois-Rivières, Québec, Canada. Using advanced indoor aeroponic growing technology, the company cultivates high-quality craft cannabis that meets the most demanding requirements of the industry. Their goal is to maximize the potential of cannabis as a valuable and versatile natural product while maintaining the highest quality standards. As a licensed facility, SUMO Cannabis works closely with the federal cannabis distribution authorities in Canada to supply to the domestic market. By working with Cantourage, the company is now supplying its premium flower to the European market for the first time.



For further information: https://sumocannabis.com/



Press contact Cantourage:

Tonka Communications

+49 (0)176 7471 7519

cantourage@tonka-pr.com

