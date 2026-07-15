EQS-News: Cantourage Launches Proprietary Medical Cannabis Brand gramz. in Germany

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Product Launch/Strategic Company Decision

Cantourage Launches Proprietary Medical Cannabis Brand gramz. in Germany



15.07.2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST

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First proprietary brand combines Cantourage's sourcing, product and market expertise in an integrated brand platform

Initial product batches sold out to German pharmacies within two days of launch

Cantourage, a leading European medical cannabis company, today announced the launch of gramz., its first proprietary brand for the German medical cannabis market. The introduction of the new brand marks a strategic milestone for the company, bringing together Cantourage's expertise in global product sourcing, brand development and pharmaceutical distribution into a fully integrated market offering.

The gramz. portfolio combines premium-quality medical cannabis flower sourced from internationally recognized cultivation partners with sought-after genetics and a competitive price point. Product selection follows a curated approach based on strict quality standards, while Cantourage's established international cultivation network enables the company to make premium-quality products accessible to a broader patient population.

"The German medical cannabis market has matured rapidly in recent years. While attracting attention has become easier, building long-term trust requires consistent execution," said Patrick Malessa, Director of Marketing at Cantourage GmbH. "Sustainable brands are built when product quality, pricing and brand promise are fully aligned. That understanding formed the foundation of gramz. Our objective was not simply to launch another brand, but to establish one that consistently delivers on its promise."

Market demand following the launch exceeded initial expectations. The first two gramz. product batches were fully allocated to pharmacies across Germany within two days, underscoring strong demand for the new brand and reinforcing Cantourage's strategy of combining premium product quality with attractive pricing.

Innovation as a Strategic Growth Driver

The launch of gramz., the continued expansion of the company's product portfolio and the ongoing enhancement of its telemedicine offering form part of Cantourage's long-term growth strategy. Leveraging its international supply chain, proprietary digital infrastructure and integrated platform, the company aims to accelerate the introduction of new products, brands and digital healthcare services while strengthening its competitive position in the European medical cannabis market.

"At Cantourage, we view innovation as a continuous process across our entire value chain rather than as isolated initiatives," said Philip Schetter, Chief Executive Officer of Cantourage GmbH. "Our platform enables us to develop and commercialize new products, brands and digital healthcare solutions efficiently and at scale. We believe this capability will remain a key competitive advantage as the market continues to evolve."

Cantourage expects to introduce additional product launches and innovations during the second half of 2026.

About Cantourage

Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis flowers and cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. With an experienced management team and its “Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 - DE000A3DSV01(ISIN).