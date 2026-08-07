Cantourage Aktie

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WKN DE: A3DSV0 / ISIN: DE000A3DSV01

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07.08.2026 10:17:23

EQS-News: Cantourage welcomes clarification on the implementation of the German GKV-FinStG

EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE / Key word(s): Market Report/Legal Matter
Cantourage welcomes clarification on the implementation of the German GKV-FinStG

07.08.2026 / 10:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cantourage Group SE welcomes the clarification issued by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) and the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV-Spitzenverband) regarding the prescribing of medical cannabis.

Of particular importance is the clarification that existing patients who are already being treated with cannabis extracts or compounded formulations containing dronabinol or nabilone may continue their therapy without being required to first switch to an authorized finished medicinal product. This ensures the continued care of this patient group.

"The clarification provides legal certainty for physicians and, above all, for patients. Continuity of treatment is an essential component of reliable medical care," said Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.

For Cantourage, the clarification has no material impact on its business development, as the Company has only limited exposure to the regulatory framework governing the reimbursement of compounded cannabis formulations or finished cannabis medicinal products. Nevertheless, Cantourage welcomes the increased legal certainty, as it strengthens patient access to treatment and improves planning reliability for all market participants.

About Cantourage
Cantourage is a leading European producer and distributor of cannabis flowers and cannabis-based medicinal preparations and drugs. With an experienced management team and its “Fast Track Access” platform, Cantourage enables producers from around the world to become part of the growing European medical cannabis market faster, easier and more cost-effectively by processing and distributing their cannabis raw materials and extracts. In this context, Cantourage ensures compliance with the highest European pharmaceutical quality standards at all times. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade products in all relevant market segments: dried flower, extracts, dronabinol and cannabidiol. Cantourage was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 11 November 2022 - DE000A3DSV01(ISIN).

 

 


07.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Cantourage Group SE
Feurigstraße 54
10827 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@cantourage.com
Internet: https://www.cantourage.com/
ISIN: DE000A3DSV01
WKN: A3DSV0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912003NCTLO6YHA9V48
EQS News ID: 2379306

 
End of News EQS News Service

2379306  07.08.2026 CET/CEST

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