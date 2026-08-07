Cantourage Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV0 / ISIN: DE000A3DSV01
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07.08.2026 10:17:23
EQS-News: Cantourage welcomes clarification on the implementation of the German GKV-FinStG
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EQS-News: Cantourage Group SE
/ Key word(s): Market Report/Legal Matter
Cantourage Group SE welcomes the clarification issued by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) and the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV-Spitzenverband) regarding the prescribing of medical cannabis.
Of particular importance is the clarification that existing patients who are already being treated with cannabis extracts or compounded formulations containing dronabinol or nabilone may continue their therapy without being required to first switch to an authorized finished medicinal product. This ensures the continued care of this patient group.
"The clarification provides legal certainty for physicians and, above all, for patients. Continuity of treatment is an essential component of reliable medical care," said Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage Group SE.
For Cantourage, the clarification has no material impact on its business development, as the Company has only limited exposure to the regulatory framework governing the reimbursement of compounded cannabis formulations or finished cannabis medicinal products. Nevertheless, Cantourage welcomes the increased legal certainty, as it strengthens patient access to treatment and improves planning reliability for all market participants.
About Cantourage
07.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cantourage Group SE
|Feurigstraße 54
|10827 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@cantourage.com
|Internet:
|https://www.cantourage.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3DSV01
|WKN:
|A3DSV0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912003NCTLO6YHA9V48
|EQS News ID:
|2379306
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2379306 07.08.2026 CET/CEST
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