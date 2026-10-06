EQS-News: Capital Markets Day 2026: ANDRITZ sets new medium-term financial targets for 2029

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Capital Markets Day 2026: ANDRITZ sets new medium-term financial targets for 2029



06.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

Capital Markets Day 2026: ANDRITZ sets new medium-term financial targets for 2029

ANDRITZ is hosting its Capital Markets Day 2026, with the following key highlights:

New medium-term financial targets: revenue of 10 BEUR and comparable EBITA margin of 10% by 2029

Update on its long-term profitable growth strategy based on digitalization, decarbonization, and customer service

Opening of the ANDRITZ Experience Center, showcasing the group’s capabilities in automation, digitalization, and AI

GRAZ, October 6, 2026. International technology group ANDRITZ will host its Capital Markets Day 2026 on October 6, with more than 120 registered international investors and analysts, financial media, and banking partners taking part in a live presentation at the ANDRITZ headquarters in Graz, Austria, or the live webcast online.

At the event, the ANDRITZ Executive Board will provide an update on its long-term profitable growth strategy and communicate new medium-term financial targets. By 2029, ANDRITZ aims to grow revenue to 10 BEUR and achieve a comparable EBITA margin (excluding non-operating items) of 10%. The new 2029 targets replace the previously communicated mid-term targets for 2027. Updated target ranges for operating profitability (comparable EBITA margin) will also be presented for the individual ANDRITZ business areas.

Energy transition and digitalization drive growth opportunities

ANDRITZ continues to pursue its strategy of long-term profitable growth, built on three key pillars: decarbonization, digitalization, and customer service. The group sees particularly attractive long-term opportunities arising from the energy transition and growing global electricity demand, as well as the rapid development of digitalization, automation, and AI.

More than one third of ANDRITZ’s revenue is generated by businesses related to energy. These activities benefit from growing demand for renewable and electrical energy, as well as an increasing need for energy storage and grid stability.

ANDRITZ has developed leading capabilities in automation, digitalization, and AI across its portfolio, combining deep process know-how with its digital technologies to enable fully autonomous operations.

Continuity remains a key characteristic of ANDRITZ – the company’s successful M&A strategy and its progressive dividend policy (including a 50–60% payout ratio) will be continued, and further progress towards its 2030 ESG targets will be made.

“We are optimistic about the future and are well positioned. ANDRITZ is addressing the key issues of our time: rising demand for renewable and electrical energy, the growing circular economy, and further digitalization. Building on our long-term strategy and strong market position, we aim to grow revenue to 10 billion euros and increase our comparable EBITA margin to 10% by 2029,” said ANDRITZ CEO Joachim Schönbeck.

New ANDRITZ Experience Center to open

In the afternoon of the Capital Markets Day event, the participants will have the opportunity to attend the opening of the ANDRITZ Experience Center, including an immersive tour of the company’s digitalization, automation, and AI capabilities.

“With the ANDRITZ Experience Center, we have created a place where customers, investors, and partners can experience first-hand how ANDRITZ combines engineering excellence with digital technologies and innovation. It demonstrates how we support our customers on their digital transformation journey and create measurable value,” said Joachim Schönbeck.

The event will run from approximately 08:00 to 16:00 CET. The strategy presentations will be streamed live on the ANDRITZ website from 08:00 to 11:30 CET.

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PRESS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD

The press release is available for download at andritz.com/news.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Matthias Pfeifenberger

Head of Investor Relations

investors@andritz.com

andritz.com

Niklas Jelinek

External Communications Lead / Media Relations

press@andritz.com

andritz.com

ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries, including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, environmental, and others. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Austria, the publicly listed group employs about 30,000 people at 280 locations in over 80 countries.

As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company’s growth is driven by sustainable solutions enabling the green transition, advanced digitalization for highest industrial performance, and comprehensive services that maximize the value of customers’ plants over their entire lifecycle. ANDRITZ. FOR GROWTH THAT MATTERS.

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. These statements, which contain the words “believe”, “intend”, “expect”, and words of a similar meaning, reflect the Executive Board’s beliefs and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made herein, except where it would be required to do so under applicable law.