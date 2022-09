EQS-News: CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: Sept. 19-23

EQS-News: CBOE Global Markets, Inc.

CBOE's Weekly Market Recap: Sept. 19-23



29.09.2022

The consumer price index (CPI) report issued last week sent the worlds markets scrambling toward their yearly lows.

The report indicated the presence of rising Inflation despite a steady increase in federal rate hikes throughout the year. Specifically, the CPI reading came in at 8.3% in August, a percentage increase largely influenced by the rising prices of energy around the globe. In response to this, the Federal Reserve issued yet another rate hike by three-quarters of a percent.

We have to get inflation behind us. I wish there was a painless way to do that. There isnt, Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell said.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS: CBOE) reports that all the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and indices recorded in this series experienced a price decline last week. This finding perhaps indicates economic weakness extending onto a global scale.

The cryptocurrency market has largely mimicked its traditional counterparts, experiencing declines in both Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Perhaps notable is Solanas (CRYPTO: SOL) resistance to this overall market decline; the coin experienced a slight price ascension last week.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) wins chart of the week, following a negative surprise to an earnings report that sends the stock share price down significantly.

Finally, Cboe notes earnings reports that may raise investors eyebrows in the following week.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) decreased by 4.57% last week, nearing yearly lows.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) decreased by 4.77% last week, mirroring the SPYs overall movements.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: IWM) decreased by 6.53% last week.

The Cboe Volatility Index (INDEXCBOE: VIX) increased by 13.68% last week.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA: IEUR) decreased by 7.55% week-on-week.

The iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LSE: ISF) decreased by 0.63% week-on-week.

The iShares Core Dax UCITS ETF (BIT: EXS1) decreased by 3.57% week-on-week.

The Lyxor CAC 40 ETF (EPA: CAC) decreased by 4.64% week-on-week.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ), an American membership-only warehouse club chain, have been steadily rising over the past couple of months, showing strength in a weak market.

Over its last three earnings reports, BJs has had three consecutive quarters of accelerated earnings. On March 3, May 19 and Aug. 18, BJs reported earnings per share (EPS) of 8 cents, 87 cents and $1.06, respectively. Despite a slight negative surprise in reported revenue on March 3, BJs revenue has largely tracked its earnings acceleration, recording $4.496 billion and $5.1 billion on May 19 and Aug 18, respectively.

Popular growth investors William ONeil and Mark Minervini have long championed bear markets for their ability to introduce new market leaders. According to these investors, strong candidates typically demonstrate upward trends and challenge their 52-week highs as the market continues to drop.

BJs currently meets these two categories and is supported by three consecutive weeks of earnings acceleration.

Bitcoin has declined by 3.14% since last week, nearing its yearly low.

Ethereum has declined by 3.13% since last week.

Solana has increased by 3.91% since last week, holding above the key $30 price tag.

Major CryptocurrenciesUpcoming Earnings Releases

A number of companies report earnings next week, including:

Company Earnings per share (EPS) estimate BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) -$0.07 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) -$1.8 Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) 93 cents Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) $1.3

