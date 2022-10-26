|
26.10.2022 07:00:10
EQS-News: CECONOMY AG: FY 2021/22 - Sales above previous year, adjusted EBIT in the upper range of the guidance
|
EQS-News: CECONOMY AG
/ Key word(s): Development of Sales
FY 2021/22: Sales above previous year, adjusted EBIT in the upper range of the Guidance
Düsseldorf, 26 October 2022
Our robust development at the end of financial year 2021/22 shows that our measures are taking effect. Despite the challenging market environment, we managed to grow sales compared to the previous year and achieved a result in the upper range of our current EBIT guidance. We are continuing to optimize our cost structures and focusing on improving profitability. Moreover, we will further strengthen our liquidity.
Our customers are our top priority. We are directing all our efforts towards further enhancing the shopping experience and customer satisfaction across all channels. We grew our Services & Solutions business by more than 20% year-on-year and almost doubled the inhouse share of our online business compared to pre-COVID levels.
With our Europe-wide ´Let's Go´ campaign, we are achieving high reach in 13 countries and look forward to delighting our customers with attractive product offerings and outstanding services, especially in the peak season around Black Friday and Christmas.
Dr Karsten Wildberger, CEO CECONOMY AG.
All figures published herein are preliminary and unaudited. Full financial disclosure of the results for the 2021/22 financial year will be published on 15 December 2022 at 07:00 CET.
1Total sales growth = Sales growth adjusted for currency effects, IAS 29 and portfolio changes
Additional features:
File: CECONOMY Trading Statement Q4_FY_2021_22
26.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Kaistr. 3
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7222
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 5408-7005
|E-mail:
|hendrik.finger@ceconomy.de
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007257503, DE0007257537, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|WKN:
|725750, 725753, Weitere: www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1471835
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1471835 26.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ceconomy St.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ceconomy St.mehr Analysen
|26.10.22
|Ceconomy St. Reduce
|Baader Bank
|28.09.22
|Ceconomy St. Hold
|Warburg Research
|11.08.22
|Ceconomy St. Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.07.22
|Ceconomy St. Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.07.22
|Ceconomy St. Reduce
|Baader Bank
|26.10.22
|Ceconomy St. Reduce
|Baader Bank
|28.09.22
|Ceconomy St. Hold
|Warburg Research
|11.08.22
|Ceconomy St. Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.07.22
|Ceconomy St. Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.07.22
|Ceconomy St. Reduce
|Baader Bank
|23.12.21
|Ceconomy St. Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.12.21
|Ceconomy St. Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.11.21
|Ceconomy St. Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.10.21
|Ceconomy St. Buy
|Baader Bank
|13.08.21
|Ceconomy St. Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.10.22
|Ceconomy St. Reduce
|Baader Bank
|11.08.22
|Ceconomy St. Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.07.22
|Ceconomy St. Reduce
|Baader Bank
|22.07.22
|Ceconomy St. Reduce
|Baader Bank
|18.05.22
|Ceconomy St. Reduce
|Baader Bank
|28.09.22
|Ceconomy St. Hold
|Warburg Research
|08.12.21
|Ceconomy St. Hold
|Warburg Research
|21.06.21
|Ceconomy St. Hold
|Warburg Research
|12.05.21
|Ceconomy St. Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.02.21
|Ceconomy St. Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ceconomy St.
|1,63
|-2,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: US-Börsen in Grün -- ATX legt zu -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
An den US-Börsen herrscht am Freitag Erholung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpft sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt einen Teil seiner Verluste wieder ab. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.