EQS-News: Celloraa Energy selects centrotherm technology for 1.2 GW TOPCon solar cell line in India

EQS-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Celloraa Energy selects centrotherm technology for 1.2 GW TOPCon solar cell line in India



24.04.2026 / 10:52 CET/CEST

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Blaubeuren, April 24, 2026 – The Indian energy provider Celloraa Energy Pvt. Ltd. will integrate centrotherm’ s new PECVD system generation c.PLASMA Q MAX into its state-of-the-art 1.2 GW TOPCon solar cell production line in Surat, Gujarat. The contract for the delivery of a total of six systems for polysilicon and silicon nitride deposition was signed today in India.

Celloraa Energy plans to start production at its advanced solar cell facility in Surat by early 2027 and intends to further expand its production capacity in subsequent phases to 2.4 GW.

“We are excited to work with centrotherm, a leading provider of thermal process solutions for TOPCon technology. We selected the c.PLASMA Q MAX primarily due to its significant operational cost advantages compared to conventional systems, particularly through savings in energy, speciality gas consumption and utilities”, emphasizes Brijesh Gondaliya, Director of Celloraa Energy.

Kolan Saravanan, General Manager, centrotherm India Pte. Ltd., commented: “We are excited to work together with Celloraa, which also selected us as system provider due to our long operational activity in India since 2011 and the strong local service team. With this order, we expect this newly developed PECVD platform will be installed at multiple locations in India in 2027”.



About Celloraa Energy

Celloraa Energy Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian renewable energy company focused on advanced solar cell manufacturing. Headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, it is developing a 1.2 GW production facility using high-efficiency TOPCon technology. The company aims to expand capacity further and become a fully integrated solar manufacturer, covering everything from wafers to power generation. Celloraa collaborates with international technology partners to ensure quality and innovation in its processes. Its goal is to support India’s clean energy transition, reduce dependence on imports, and deliver high-performance solar solutions with a strong emphasis on sustainability, efficiency, and long-term growth in the renewable energy sector.



About centrotherm international AG

Thermal production solutions and coating technologies are among centrotherm's core competencies. For more than 70 years we have been developing and implementing production concepts for a constantly growing international customer base. In addition to growth sectors such as the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, as well as photovoltaics, our innovative solutions are also being applied in new future-oriented fields such as fiber or battery production. As a leading, globally active technology group, we work closely with partners from industry and research. We improve existing production concepts and set new trends. In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers. Over 700 employees worldwide are working to shape the future - GREEN | SMART | EFFICIENT.

centrotherm international AG

Württemberger Str. 31

89143 Blaubeuren

Internet: www.centrotherm.de

German Securities Identification Number (WKN): A1TNMM (bearer shares); A1TNMN (unlisted shares from the non-cash capital increase)

ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9 (bearer shares); DE000A1TNMN7 (unlisted shares from the non-cash

capital increase)

Inclusion: Basic Board, Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Corporate domicile: Germany

Contact centrotherm:

Nathalie Albrecht

Manager Public & Investor Relations

Tel: +49 7344 918-6304

E-mail: investor@centrotherm.de