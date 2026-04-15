EQS-News: CENIT AG: Change of CEO at CENIT AG

EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CENIT AG: Change of CEO at CENIT AG



15.04.2026 / 07:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Stuttgart, April 15, 2026 – Mr. Peter Schneck, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CENIT AG, has stepped down from his position as Chairman of the Management Board of CENIT AG by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, effective at the end of April 30, 2026. The Supervisory Board of CENIT AG has appointed Dipl.-Ing. Martin Thiel, previously Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the CENIT Group, as a member of the Management Board and CEO with effect from May 1, 2026.

Peter Schneck joined CENIT AG as a member of the Management Board on October 18, 2021 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2022. During his tenure, the CENIT Group experienced strong dynamic development. In particular, a consistently implemented growth and expansion strategy resulted in the successful completion of a total of eight corporate transactions across Europe, Asia and North America. Over this period, consolidated revenue was sustainably increased, reaching EUR 209.5 million in the past financial year. In addition, Peter Schneck provided key impetus for strengthening the Group’s international footprint and for the further development of investor relations activities.

Against the background of the current strategic alignment of the CENIT Group, with an increased future focus on improving profitability, consolidation and a concentration on core competencies, as well as the intended transition from the regulated market to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Peter Schneck considers his mandate fulfilled and will pursue new professional challenges. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Peter Schneck for his successful work and his significant contribution to revenue growth and the international positioning of the CENIT Group, and wishes him all the best for the future.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Martin Thiel as the new member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer. Martin Thiel has been with the CENIT Group since 1993 and has extensive and in-depth knowledge of the company, having significantly shaped CENIT’s business development in various management positions. For more than 14 years, he was responsible for the Group’s largest business unit and is highly networked within the industry. In his most recent role as COO of the CENIT Group, Martin Thiel, working closely with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Dr. Johannes Fues, initiated the transformation and thereby the strategic and operational realignment of the CENIT Group.

The Supervisory Board is confident that, with Martin Thiel on the Management Board, continuity for customers, partners and employees will be ensured. At the same time, the clear focus on operational excellence and profitability will further strengthen the sustainable earnings development of the CENIT Group.

About CENIT:

CENIT shapes the future of sustainable digitalization with vision, strategy and a passion for innovation. For more than 35 years, CENIT has been an experienced partner to business, developing holistic IT solutions for client companies from key industries like automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, financial services and retail. On the strength of deep process expertise and technology excellence, the company supports clients on their path toward sustainable digital transformation, opening up new opportunities for growth and added value. CENIT collaborates with its customers to strategically develop innovative technologies. The portfolio combines high-performance software with targeted consulting on system architecture, integration and operation. CENIT focuses particularly on product lifecycle management and digital manufacturing – technologies that promote automation, boost efficiency and drive innovation. To serve its customers by making digitalization effective and profitable, CENIT employs around 1.000 people worldwide. www.cenit.com

Please send queries to:

CENIT AG

Investor Relations

Tanja Marinovic

Industriestrasse 52-54

D-70565 Stuttgart

Tel.:+497117825-3320

Email: aktie@cenit.de

Additional Information:

This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG.