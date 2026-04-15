CENIT Aktie
WKN: 540710 / ISIN: DE0005407100
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15.04.2026 07:56:04
EQS-News: CENIT AG: Change of CEO at CENIT AG
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EQS-News: CENIT AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Stuttgart, April 15, 2026 – Mr. Peter Schneck, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CENIT AG, has stepped down from his position as Chairman of the Management Board of CENIT AG by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board, effective at the end of April 30, 2026. The Supervisory Board of CENIT AG has appointed Dipl.-Ing. Martin Thiel, previously Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the CENIT Group, as a member of the Management Board and CEO with effect from May 1, 2026.
Peter Schneck joined CENIT AG as a member of the Management Board on October 18, 2021 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2022. During his tenure, the CENIT Group experienced strong dynamic development. In particular, a consistently implemented growth and expansion strategy resulted in the successful completion of a total of eight corporate transactions across Europe, Asia and North America. Over this period, consolidated revenue was sustainably increased, reaching EUR 209.5 million in the past financial year. In addition, Peter Schneck provided key impetus for strengthening the Group’s international footprint and for the further development of investor relations activities.
Against the background of the current strategic alignment of the CENIT Group, with an increased future focus on improving profitability, consolidation and a concentration on core competencies, as well as the intended transition from the regulated market to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Peter Schneck considers his mandate fulfilled and will pursue new professional challenges. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Peter Schneck for his successful work and his significant contribution to revenue growth and the international positioning of the CENIT Group, and wishes him all the best for the future.
The Supervisory Board has appointed Martin Thiel as the new member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer. Martin Thiel has been with the CENIT Group since 1993 and has extensive and in-depth knowledge of the company, having significantly shaped CENIT’s business development in various management positions. For more than 14 years, he was responsible for the Group’s largest business unit and is highly networked within the industry. In his most recent role as COO of the CENIT Group, Martin Thiel, working closely with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Dr. Johannes Fues, initiated the transformation and thereby the strategic and operational realignment of the CENIT Group.
The Supervisory Board is confident that, with Martin Thiel on the Management Board, continuity for customers, partners and employees will be ensured. At the same time, the clear focus on operational excellence and profitability will further strengthen the sustainable earnings development of the CENIT Group.
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15.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestraße 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
|E-mail:
|aktie@cenit.de
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407100
|WKN:
|540710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2308398
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2308398 15.04.2026 CET/CEST
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