CENIT Aktie
WKN: 540710 / ISIN: DE0005407100
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29.04.2026 08:00:04
EQS-News: CENIT AG implements change in stock exchange segment: Entry into the Scale segment as of April 30, 2026
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EQS-News: CENIT AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Stuttgart, April 29, 2026 – CENIT AG is implementing its previously announced change in stock exchange segment, thereby taking a consistent step in line with the company’s current phase. The procedures required for the segment change were coordinated with the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and have now been definitively confirmed.
As previously announced on March 26, 2026, the Management Board has decided to change the listing of the company’s shares from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. With this step, CENIT AG remains true to its clear commitment to its shareholders and the capital market while ensuring that it is positioned in the stock market segment appropriate for the company’s current phase.
The move to the Scale segment helps reduce regulatory and administrative burdens while continuing to ensure a transparent presence in the capital market. Scale is specifically tailored to the needs of growth-oriented medium-sized companies and offers a suitable framework for the company’s further development.
The specific dates for the segment change have now been finalized: The last trading day for CENIT shares on the Prime Standard will be
The segment change is based on legal amendments introduced by the Location Promotion Act, which has been in place since February 2026, and allows for the change without a mandatory delisting tender offer.
CENIT AG will continue to provide the capital market with transparent and timely information on relevant developments and remains committed to being a reliable partner for its investors in the new segment as it has been in the past.
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Additional Information:
29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestraße 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
|E-mail:
|aktie@cenit.de
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407100
|WKN:
|540710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2317120
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2317120 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu CENIT AG
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29.04.26
|EQS-News: CENIT AG implements change in stock exchange segment: Entry into the Scale segment as of April 30, 2026 (EQS Group)
|
29.04.26
|EQS-News: CENIT AG konkretisiert Börsensegmentwechsel: Wechsel ins Scale-Segment zum 30. April 2026 (EQS Group)
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15.04.26
|EQS-News: CENIT AG: Change of CEO at CENIT AG (EQS Group)
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15.04.26
|EQS-News: CENIT AG: CEO Wechsel bei der CENIT AG (EQS Group)
|
14.04.26
|EQS-Adhoc: CENIT AG: Change of CEO at CENIT AG (EQS Group)
|
14.04.26
|EQS-Adhoc: CENIT AG: CEO Wechsel bei der CENIT AG (EQS Group)
|
09.04.26
|EQS-News: CENIT reports a strong fiscal year 2025 and looks confidently toward the current year (EBITDA Forecast 2026 +46.6%) (EQS Group)
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09.04.26
|EQS-News: CENIT blickt auf ein starkes Geschäftsjahr 2025 zurück und sieht dem laufenden Jahr zuversichtlich entgegen (EBITDA-Prognose für 2026: +46,6%) (EQS Group)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CENIT AG
|6,50
|1,25%
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