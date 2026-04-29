EQS-News: CENIT AG implements change in stock exchange segment: Entry into the Scale segment as of April 30, 2026

EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CENIT AG implements change in stock exchange segment: Entry into the Scale segment as of April 30, 2026



29.04.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Stuttgart, April 29, 2026 – CENIT AG is implementing its previously announced change in stock exchange segment, thereby taking a consistent step in line with the company’s current phase. The procedures required for the segment change were coordinated with the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and have now been definitively confirmed.

As previously announced on March 26, 2026, the Management Board has decided to change the listing of the company’s shares from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. With this step, CENIT AG remains true to its clear commitment to its shareholders and the capital market while ensuring that it is positioned in the stock market segment appropriate for the company’s current phase.

The move to the Scale segment helps reduce regulatory and administrative burdens while continuing to ensure a transparent presence in the capital market. Scale is specifically tailored to the needs of growth-oriented medium-sized companies and offers a suitable framework for the company’s further development.

The specific dates for the segment change have now been finalized: The last trading day for CENIT shares on the Prime Standard will be

April 29, 2026. Starting April 30, 2026, the company’s shares will be listed on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Current trading will not be affected by the segment change.

The segment change is based on legal amendments introduced by the Location Promotion Act, which has been in place since February 2026, and allows for the change without a mandatory delisting tender offer.

CENIT AG will continue to provide the capital market with transparent and timely information on relevant developments and remains committed to being a reliable partner for its investors in the new segment as it has been in the past.

About CENIT:

CENIT shapes the future of sustainable digitalization with vision, strategy and a passion for innovation. For more than 35 years, CENIT has been an experienced partner to business, developing holistic IT solutions for client companies from key industries like automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, financial services and retail. On the strength of deep process expertise and technology excellence, the company supports clients on their path toward sustainable digital transformation, opening up new opportunities for growth and added value. CENIT collaborates with its customers to strategically develop innovative technologies. The portfolio combines high-performance software with targeted consulting on system architecture, integration and operation. CENIT focuses particularly on product lifecycle management and digital manufacturing – technologies that promote automation, boost efficiency and drive innovation. To serve its customers by making digitalization effective and profitable, CENIT employs around 1.000 people worldwide. www.cenit.com

Please send queries to:

CENIT AG

Investor Relations

Tanja Marinovic

Industriestrasse 52-54

D-70565 Stuttgart

Tel.:+497117825-3320

Email: aktie@cenit.de

Additional Information:

This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG.