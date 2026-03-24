CENIT Aktie
WKN: 540710 / ISIN: DE0005407100
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24.03.2026 12:37:54
EQS-News: CENIT concludes fiscal year 2025 with a strong operational Q4 and looks confidently toward the current year (EBITDA Forecast 2026 +46.6%)
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EQS-News: CENIT AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Stuttgart, March 24, 2026 – The CENIT Group generated valuable results from its ongoing transformation with strong operational performance in the 4th quarter of 2025. The guidance updated in July 2025 was fully achieved. For fiscal year 2026, the company aims for a significant increase in earnings (EBITDA +46.6%).
Business Development
CENIT achieved an EBIT of 0.3 mEUR (prior year 7.4 mEUR). The revised July 2025 guidance (revenues >205.0 mEUR / EBIT > -1.5 mEUR) was therefore achieved in all respects.
Despite the one-time effects, key balance sheet and cash flow positions developed positively:
Outlook
Based on overall economic and sector assessments, management forecasts consolidated revenues of at least 210.0 mEUR. Management has chosen to focus on EBITDA when preparing the forecast, due to its proximity to operational performance. EBITDA for 2026 is projected at a minimum of 18.0 mEUR (+46.6%), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8.57%. Potential acquisition effects are not included in the forecast.
Coming Financial Communication
AboutCENIT:
CENIT shapes the future of sustainable digitalization with vision, strategy and a passion for innovation. For more than 35 years, CENIT has been an experienced partner to business, developing holistic IT solutions for client companies from key industries like automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, financial services and retail. On the strength of deep process expertise and technology excellence, the company supports clients on their path toward sustainable digital transformation, opening up new opportunities for growth and added value. CENIT collaborates with its customers to strategically develop innovative technologies. The portfolio combines high-performance software with targeted consulting on system architecture, integration and operation. CENIT focuses particularly on product lifecycle management and digital manufacturing – technologies that promote automation, boost efficiency and drive innovation.To serve its customers by making digitalization effective and profitable, CENIT employs around 1.000 people worldwide. www.cenit.com
Please send queries to:
CENIT AG
Investor Relations
Tanja Marinovic
Industriestrasse 52-54,
D-70565 Stuttgart
Tel.:+497117825-3320
Email: aktie@cenit.de
Additional Information:
This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG.
24.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestraße 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 30
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000
|E-mail:
|aktie@cenit.de
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407100
|WKN:
|540710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2296830
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2296830 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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