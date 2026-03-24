EQS-News: CENIT concludes fiscal year 2025 with a strong operational Q4 and looks confidently toward the current year (EBITDA Forecast 2026 +46.6%)

EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

CENIT concludes fiscal year 2025 with a strong operational Q4 and looks confidently toward the current year (EBITDA Forecast 2026 +46.6%)



24.03.2026 / 12:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Stuttgart, March 24, 2026 – The CENIT Group generated valuable results from its ongoing transformation with strong operational performance in the 4th quarter of 2025. The guidance updated in July 2025 was fully achieved. For fiscal year 2026, the company aims for a significant increase in earnings (EBITDA +46.6%). Business Development

Despite a still challenging macroeconomic environment, the CENIT Group achieved revenues of 209.5 mEUR in fiscal year 2025, slightly above the previous year (prior year 207.3 mEUR). Despite previously reported one-time effects, particularly in the first half of 2025, an operating result (EBITDA) of 12.3 mEUR (prior year 17.3 mEUR) was generated. Of this, 6.6 mEUR was achieved in the seasonally strong fourth quarter of 2025. Various operational effects had a positive impact already in 2025: reorganization measures reduced the structural cost base in the European core business, while service and software revenues were strengthened. CENIT’s software business achieved growth of 11.2%, reaching 21.4 mEUR (prior year 19.3 mEUR). Looking at these figures, one-time expenses of approx. 4.0 mEUR—primarily from the first half of the year—as well as initial losses from corporate acquisitions should be considered, as they continued to affect the 2025 operating result (EBITDA). CENIT achieved an EBIT of 0.3 mEUR (prior year 7.4 mEUR). The revised July 2025 guidance (revenues >205.0 mEUR / EBIT > -1.5 mEUR) was therefore achieved in all respects. Despite the one-time effects, key balance sheet and cash flow positions developed positively: Operating cash flow increased significantly by 36.7% to 14.1 mEUR (prior year 10.3 mEUR)

Net bank debt was reduced by 28.0% to 17.1 mEUR (prior year 23.8 mEUR)

The equity ratio of the CENIT Group as of December 31, 2025, was 30.0% (prior year 30.3%) Outlook

Based on this, CENIT looks confidently into fiscal year 2026. The focus will be on improving operational competitiveness, efficiency measures, and enhancing operational excellence. This also includes greater use of artificial intelligence in CENIT’s processes and products as well as internal efficiency improvements. Based on overall economic and sector assessments, management forecasts consolidated revenues of at least 210.0 mEUR. Management has chosen to focus on EBITDA when preparing the forecast, due to its proximity to operational performance. EBITDA for 2026 is projected at a minimum of 18.0 mEUR (+46.6%), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8.57%. Potential acquisition effects are not included in the forecast. Coming Financial Communication

All financial information presented is subject to final audit review. Full publication of the 2025 consolidated financial statements will take place according to the financial calendar on April 9, 2026, on the CENIT AG website (www.cenit.com). AboutCENIT:

CENIT shapes the future of sustainable digitalization with vision, strategy and a passion for innovation. For more than 35 years, CENIT has been an experienced partner to business, developing holistic IT solutions for client companies from key industries like automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, financial services and retail. On the strength of deep process expertise and technology excellence, the company supports clients on their path toward sustainable digital transformation, opening up new opportunities for growth and added value. CENIT collaborates with its customers to strategically develop innovative technologies. The portfolio combines high-performance software with targeted consulting on system architecture, integration and operation. CENIT focuses particularly on product lifecycle management and digital manufacturing – technologies that promote automation, boost efficiency and drive innovation.To serve its customers by making digitalization effective and profitable, CENIT employs around 1.000 people worldwide.



Please send queries to:

CENIT AG

Investor Relations

Tanja Marinovic

Industriestrasse 52-54,

D-70565 Stuttgart

Tel.:+497117825-3320

Email: aktie@cenit.de



Additional Information:

This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG.



CENIT shapes the future of sustainable digitalization with vision, strategy and a passion for innovation. For more than 35 years, CENIT has been an experienced partner to business, developing holistic IT solutions for client companies from key industries like automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, financial services and retail. On the strength of deep process expertise and technology excellence, the company supports clients on their path toward sustainable digital transformation, opening up new opportunities for growth and added value. CENIT collaborates with its customers to strategically develop innovative technologies. The portfolio combines high-performance software with targeted consulting on system architecture, integration and operation. CENIT focuses particularly on product lifecycle management and digital manufacturing – technologies that promote automation, boost efficiency and drive innovation.To serve its customers by making digitalization effective and profitable, CENIT employs around 1.000 people worldwide. www.cenit.com CENIT AGInvestor RelationsTanja MarinovicIndustriestrasse 52-54,D-70565 StuttgartTel.:+497117825-3320Email: aktie@cenit.deThis press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG.

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