EQS-News: CENIT keeps on growing: Group revenues increase by around 11.5% to EUR 115,863 k EUR compared to previous year

CENIT keeps on growing: Group revenues increase by around 11.5% to EUR 115,863 k EUR compared to previous year



03.11.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Stuttgart, November 3rd, 2022 - Continued strong consulting and service business (vs previous year: +35.4%) as well as increased license sales determine the sales growth (vs previous year: +11,908, +11.5%) in the first nine month 2022. The consulting and service business, which was already growing strongly in the first half year (vs previous year +18.9%) continued in the third quarter (+67.3%) and was also boosted by a significant increase in the sale of third-party software licenses (vs previous year: +73.8%) and a general increase in proprietary software business (vs previous year: +11.4%).

After nine months, CENIT Group has generated sales revenues of EUR 115,863 k (previous year: EUR 103,955 k/+11.5%). Sales revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment increased by 35.4% to EUR 38,352 k (previous year: EUR 28,334 k). Sales of third-party software increased by 1.7% to EUR 65,351 k (previous year: EUR 64,242 k). Sales of CENIT's own software also increased from EUR 11,364 k to EUR 12,105 k (+6.5%).

Gross profit (operating performance less cost of materials) amounted to EUR 64,101 k (previous year: EUR 55,181 k) and thus increased by 16.2%. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR 6,132 k (previous year: EUR 6,217 k/-1.4%) and EBIT of EUR 2,582 k (previous year: EUR 2,436 k/+6.0%). Earnings per share amounted to Cent 14.7 (previous year: Cent 19.4).

Looking at the third quarter alone, the following development can be noticed compared to the third quarter of 2021. Thus, consolidated sales increased by 22.2% to EUR 41,952 k (previous year: EUR 34,323 k), EBITDA increased by 2.1% to EUR 2,754 k (previous year: EUR 2,697 k) and EBIT amounted to EUR 1,463 k after EUR 1,500 k in the previous year (-2.5%).

Asset and Financial Situation

As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR 38,253 k (Dec. 31, 2021: EUR 43,645 k). The equity ratio amounted to 34.0% (Dec. 31, 2021: 47.0%). Bank balances and cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 22,766 k as of the balance sheet date (Dec. 31, 2021: EUR 26,361 k). The operating cash flow reached EUR 11,316 k (previous year: EUR 8,382 k).

Employees

As of September 30, 2022, the number of employees in the Group was 858 (previous year: 675). Personnel expenses amounted to EUR 48,956 k in the CENIT Group in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 43,004 k).

Outlook

We confirm our updated forecast for the CENIT Group for the current fiscal year 2022, according to which we expect consolidated sales of around EUR 170.0 million and consolidated earnings (EBIT) of around EUR 9.0 million. This forecast is subject to the express provision that the global economic and industry-specific conditions do not deteriorate significantly in the current fiscal year 2022, particularly with regard to the growing Inflation and economic risks in the context of the war in Ukraine and the continuing effects of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Please visit CENITs homepage for the quarterly report as of 30.09.2022: www.cenit.com/reports .

About CENIT:

CENIT is your partner for successful digital transformation. With a broad solutions and services portfolio, CENIT enables clients to optimize their horizontal and vertical business processes. Our solutions are based on innovative technologies in: product lifecycle management, the digital factory and enterprise information management. With interdisciplinary knowledge of the processes involved and their considerable expertise in the field, CENIT consultants provide customers with end-to-end advice to ensure that solutions are implemented with an understanding of the entire value chain. With a holistic approach and based on trusted partnerships, CENIT takes responsibility for solutions on behalf of our clients. From the initial consultation to the introduction of innovative IT solutions, right through to ensuring a cost-effective operation. The CENIT team adapts to each client, taking a practical approach, which enables measurable, operational optimizations. CENIT has been helping prestigious customers in key industries to gain competitive advantages for more than 30 years! CENIT has around 900 employees worldwide who work with customers from: automotive, aerospace, industrial equipment, tool and mold manufacturing, financial services, and trade and consumer products industries.

