EQS-News: CENIT merges with ACTIVE BUSINESS CONSULT (Austria)

CENITs takes next step towards becoming a full-range SAP provider and expert source for digital value-adding processes

Stuttgart, August 3, 2023 CENIT is continuing its expansion course: About one month after acquiring SAP consulting company PI Informatik, CENIT Group is set to welcome another new member. Effective July 31, 2023, CENIT has assumed a 60% interest in Vienna-based ACTIVE BUSINESS CONSULT Informationstechnologie GmbH. Founded in 2006, the company is an established specialist for digitalizing and optimizing SAP-based business processes.

The mid-size business also acts as SAP Recognized Expert in the SAP S/4HANA field, but its knowhow covers all major pillars of the digital value-adding process: ACTIVE BUSINESS CONSULT connects data for planning processes in sales, production, quality control and maintenance with the corresponding integration into finance and controlling processes. It thus enables integrated value creation within and between companies.

Further expansion of the SAP skill portfolio, but also diversification

Deep SAP expertise and a focus on energy supply, logistics, industry, commerce and the public sector, particularly in Austria, make ACTIVE BUSINESS CONSULT an ideal partner for CENIT. As set forth in its 2025 Strategy, CENIT Group, with about 900 employees, plans to pursue significant organic and inorganic growth, with inorganic expansion efforts focusing on the acquisition of agile, financially sound businesses with demonstrated solution and software expertise in product lifecycle management and/or document management and logistics.

As Peter Schneck, CEO of IT, software and consulting provider CENIT, explains: ACTIVE BUSINESS CONSULTs knowhow in SAP core process topics is an ideal complement to CENITs SAP PLM and analytics competencies. It lets us offer our customers new, end-to-end integration perspectives in development, production and supply chain management.

The merger thus broadens CENIT Groups SAP skill portfolio, but it also enables further diversification: Together with ACTIVE BUSINESS CONSULT, we are strengthening our position on the Austrian market and branching out into the public and energy sectors. Our clients in Austria will profit from our new strength and our wider expert network. Additionally, we will now offer the entire CENIT Portfolio in Austria, says Schneck.

Distinct focus on content

In setting out to achieve joint growth and development, the two companies maintain a clear focus on content: Our collaboration will be defined by strategic, forward-looking topics like SAP cloud implementation in its various facets, as well as S/4 Hana introduction and migration, says Christoph Domanig, Managing Director of ACTIVE BUSINESS CONSULT. We also see the potential for connecting our network of experts to CENITs activities in Romania, with the aim of establishing a high-performing nearshore and sales hub for the East European market, Domanig adds.

Following the merger, ACTIVE BUSINESS CONSULT will continue to trade as an independent company under the direction of the current and future Managing Director, Christoph Domanig. The integration finds expression in the name affix a CENIT Company, which also serves to indicate the increased performance capabilities that arise from the merger with respect to financial strength, market presence and long-term business sustainability.





