EQS-News: CENIT reports a strong fiscal year 2025 and looks confidently toward the current year (EBITDA Forecast 2026 +46.6%)

EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

CENIT reports a strong fiscal year 2025 and looks confidently toward the current year (EBITDA Forecast 2026 +46.6%)



09.04.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Stuttgart, April 09th, 2026 – The CENIT Group generated valuable results from its ongoing transformation with strong operational performance in the 4th quarter of 2025. The guidance updated in July 2025 was fully achieved. For fiscal year 2026, the company aims for a significant increase in earnings (EBITDA +46.6%).

Results in detail

Despite a still challenging macroeconomic environment, the CENIT Group achieved revenues of 209.5 mEUR in fiscal year 2025, slightly above the previous year (previous year 207.3 mEUR /+1.1%). Sales of CENIT’s proprietary software rose by 11.2% at EUR k 21,424 compared to EUR k 19,271. Sales revenues in CENITs consulting and services segment totaled EUR k 87,408 and thus increased by 2.4% on-year (previous year: EUR k 85,337). Sales of third-party software decreased by around -2.3% to EUR k 100,256 (previous year: EUR k 102,592). The gross profit (operating output less cost of materials) amounted to EUR k 127,839 (2024: EUR k 124,546), representing an increase of 2.6%. CENIT achieved an EBITDA of EUR k 12,282 (2024: EUR k 17,263/-28.9%) and EBIT of EUR k 307 (2024: EUR k 7,381/-95.8%) including restructuring costs. Earnings per share were EUR -0.14 (2024: EUR -0.23).

Various operational effects had a positive impact already in 2025: reorganization measures reduced the structural cost base in the European core business, while service and software revenues were strengthened CENIT’s software business achieved growth of 11.2%, reaching 21.4 mEUR (previous year 19.3 mEUR). Looking at these figures, one-time expenses of approx. 4.0 mEUR—primarily from the first half of the year - as well as initial losses from corporate acquisitions should be considered, as they continued to affect the 2025 operating result (EBITDA).

Asset and Financial Situation

Despite the one-time effects, key balance sheet and cash flow positions developed positively: Operating cash flow increased significantly by 36.7% to 14.1 mEUR (previous year 10.3 mEUR). Per year end, the company’s position of cash and cash equivalents totaled EUR k 16,223 (2024: EUR k 16,457).

Net bank debt was reduced by 28.0% to 17.1 mEUR (previous year 23.8 mEUR) by the repayment of bank loans. Per year end of FY2025, the company’s equity capital was EUR k 42,692 (2024: EUR k 47,437), representing an equity ratio of 30,0% (2024: 30,3%).

Employees

On December 31, 2025, CENIT group employed 903 (2024: 984). Consolidated personnel expenditures during the reporting period were EUR k 95,434 (2024: EUR k 88,045) including restructuring expenses and growth due to M&A. CENIT currently provides training for 48 (prior year: 57) young professionals in a variety of occupations. Trainees include informatics and economics students from the Dual University of Baden- Württemberg (DHBW) and vocational trainees in the field of information technology.

Dividend

At the Annual General Meeting on June 10th, 2026, the Management and Supervisory Board will propose to distribute no dividend.

Outlook

During the 2025 business year, orders received by CENIT Group totaled EUR k 221,922 (2024: EUR k 196,804). Order backlog on December 31, 2025 amounted to a new record high of EUR k 93,501 (2024: EUR k 81,089). Based on this increased backlog, CENIT looks confidently into fiscal year 2026. The focus will be on improving operational competitiveness, efficiency measures, and enhancing operational excellence. This also includes greater use of artificial intelligence in CENIT’s processes and products as well as internal efficiency improvements.

Based on overall economic and sector assessments, management forecasts consolidated revenues of at least 210.0 mEUR. Management has chosen to focus on EBITDA when preparing the forecast, due to its proximity to operational performance. EBITDA for 2026 is projected at a minimum of 18.0 mEUR (+46.6%), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8.57%. Potential acquisition effects are not included in the forecast.

The complete 2025 Annual Report is available in a German and English version on the CENIT homepage: www.cenit.com/reports.

About CENIT:

CENIT shapes the future of sustainable digitalization with vision, strategy and a passion for innovation. For more than 35 years, CENIT has been an experienced partner to business, developing holistic IT solutions for client companies from key industries like automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, financial services and retail. On the strength of deep process expertise and technology excellence, the company supports clients on their path toward sustainable digital transformation, opening up new opportunities for growth and added value. CENIT collaborates with its customers to strategically develop innovative technologies. The portfolio combines high-performance software with targeted consulting on system architecture, integration and operation. CENIT focuses particularly on product lifecycle management and digital manufacturing – technologies that promote automation, boost efficiency and drive innovation. To serve its customers by making digitalization effective and profitable, CENIT employs around 1.000 people worldwide. www.cenit.com

Please send queries to:

CENIT AG

Investor Relations

Tanja Marinovic

Industriestrasse 52-54

D-70565 Stuttgart

Tel.:+497117825-3320

Email: aktie@cenit.de

Additional Information:

This press/ad hoc report may contain future-oriented statements regarding the business, financial and earnings situation of, as well as profit projections for, CENIT. Such future-oriented statements are characterized by terms or statements such as "the company may" or "the company will", "expects", "assumes", "is considering", "intends to", "plans", "believes", "will continue to" and/or "estimates", as well as similar terms and statements. Such statements contain no guarantee that the projections will in fact be achieved. Rather, such statements involve risks, imponderables and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in addition, are based on assumptions as to future events which may prove to be incorrect. For this reason, actual events may diverge significantly from the assumptions contained in the respective statement. In a future-oriented statement by which CENIT expresses expectations or assumptions with regard to future events, these expectations or assumptions are made in good faith, and it shall be assumed that they are made upon an appropriate basis; however, it cannot be guaranteed that the said statements, expectations or assumptions shall indeed occur, or be attained or fulfilled. The actual operative result may diverge significantly from such future-oriented statements and is subject to certain risks. In this regard, please refer to the Business Report of CENIT AG.