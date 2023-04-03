EQS-News: CENIT to increase sales in Japanese robotics market

EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

CENIT to increase sales in Japanese robotics market



03.04.2023 / 10:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Partnership with Japanese technology company aimed at boosting sales of CENIT robot programming software

Stuttgart, March 30, 2023 CENITs Japanese subsidiary is set to become part of Argo Graphics Inc. (Tokyo) and will henceforth operate as master reseller of CENITs FASTUITE E2 software. The move is aimed at giving both companies a stronger presence on the Japanese robotics market.

Japans robotics market is on the up and up: According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Japan boasted almost 394,000 installed robot units in 2021, the worlds second largest robot pool after China. Japan is also an international leader in robot production: In 2021, exports of Japanese industrial robots totaled 186,102 units, a new record.

We want to exploit the momentum of the Japanese robotics market to further expand our presence as a provider of high-performance robot programming software in Japan, says Peter Schneck, CEO of CENIT AG. Since 2011, the internationally active software maker has maintained a subsidiary in Japan which focuses on activities related to CENITs FASTSUITE E2 solution a software for the digital factory as well as offline and robot programming.

Partnership with Argo Graphics boosting FASTSUITE sales

To accelerate growth target attainment, CENIT will join in a groundbreaking partnership with Argo Graphics on March 29, 2023. By this agreement, Argo Graphics, a Tokyo-based company with about 1,000 employees, will assume full ownership of CENITs Japanese subsidiary; the latter will trade under a new name from July 1, 2023. Following the acquisition, the new unit will act as master reseller for CENIT, with a special focus on the FASTSUITE software.

Its a win-win situation, says CEO Peter Schneck. The combination of CENITs strong software and robotics expertise on the one hand and Argo Graphics broad customer base, their local market knowhow, and their stronger sales power on the other. This will create considerable synergy effects and boost FASTSUITE sales, to the benefit of both our companies, he explains.

Argo Graphics Inc. is a listed company that has been active as a provider of solutions in the sphere of product lifecycle management, high-performance computing and IT services since 1985. The partnership offers benefits for both sides from a technology perspective as well: Our goal is to play a lead role in digitalizing manufacturing in Japan. To reach that goal, we must widen our software expertise. CENIT is just the right partner for this, says Yoshimaro Fujisawa, CEO of Argo Graphics Inc.

In the medium and long term, plans are to further increase the reach of FASTUITE sales in Japan and beyond by expanding the existing distributor network.

