EQS-News: centrotherm international AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board

02.02.2026

Blaubeuren, February 2, 2026 – At the suggestion of the Management Board and the new main shareholder Ardian Semiconductor, the Ulm Local Court appointed Dr. Helmut Gassel and Stefan Kappis as members of the Supervisory Board of centrotherm international AG with effect from January 15, 2026.

At its constituent meeting on January 23, 2026, the Supervisory Board elected Dr. Helmut Gassel as Chairman and Stefan Kappis as Deputy Chairman of the Board. Robert M. Hartung will continue to serve on the Supervisory Board of centrotherm international AG. As a result of the new shareholder structure, the previous Supervisory Board members Hans-Hasso Kersten and Dr. Xinan Jia resigned their seats with effect from December 17, 2025.

"Together with my colleagues on the Supervisory Board, I would like to support the Management Board in driving forward the strategic development of centrotherm international AG and unlocking the company's full potential using the resources and network of Ardian Semiconductor," emphasizes Dr. Helmut Gassel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of centrotherm international AG. "I am particularly looking forward to working with Robert M. Hartung, who knows the company like no other and has provided strategic guidance and operational support for many years. Together with the Management Board, he has established centrotherm as a reliable and innovative supplier to leading manufacturers of power semiconductors over the past ten years," Gassel continues.

Dr. Helmut Gassel is a partner and co-founder of Silian Partners, a team of recognized experts from the semiconductor industry with which Ardian Semiconductor has an exclusive strategic partnership. He has more than 30 years of international top management experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry. Most recently, he was a member of the Executive Board of Infineon Technologies AG, responsible for sales, marketing & regions, strategy development, M&A, and IP.

Stefan Kappis is a director in the buyout team at Ardian Germany and has been involved in numerous transactions. Before joining Ardian in 2014, he worked in investment banking at Barclays in the areas of corporate finance and M&A in Frankfurt am Main.

About centrotherm international AG

Thermal production solutions and coating technologies are among centrotherm's core competencies. For more than 70 years we have been developing and implementing production concepts for a constantly growing international customer base. In addition to growth sectors such as the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, as well as photovoltaics, our innovative solutions are also being applied in new future-oriented fields such as fiber or battery production. As a leading, globally active technology group, we work closely with partners from industry and research. We improve existing production concepts and set new trends. In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers. Over 700 employees worldwide are working to shape the future - GREEN | SMART | EFFICIENT.

