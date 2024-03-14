EQS-News: centrotherm international AG: Preliminary Group figures for 2023 confirm positive business development; Management Board examines strategic financing options to accelerate further growth

EQS-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

centrotherm international AG: Preliminary Group figures for 2023 confirm positive business development; Management Board examines strategic financing options to accelerate further growth

Blaubeuren, March 14, 2024 - centrotherm international AG today published preliminary, unaudited figures for the 2023 financial year in an ad hoc announcement. Accordingly, the Management Board anticipates total operating performance of around EUR 195 million with consolidated revenue of over EUR 150 million, and consequently lower total operating performance than forecast (forecast: EUR 220 million to EUR 260 million). In contrast, EBITDA is expected to reach the forecast of a positive EBITDA in the low double-digit million range at EUR 19 million. At around EUR 270 million, the Group's incoming orders will also be within the forecast range of EUR 250 million to EUR 350 million. The order backlog as at December 31, 2023 is expected to total around EUR 540 million.

Based on these positive preliminary business figures for 2023, the Executive Board believes that its strategy has been confirmed overall and has therefore decided today to examine strategic financing options. These options are aimed at further strengthening the company's financial power in order to accelerate its continued growth and further strengthen its market position. To this end, investments, particularly in research & development, the expansion of the product portfolio and in the global service network and customer service, are to be significantly increased. The possible financing options to be examined by the Management Board include, in particular, taking on a new strategic investor, carrying out capital increases, raising debt capital and issuing hybrid financial instruments such as convertible bonds or bonds with warrants.

Jan von Schuckmann, CEO of centrotherm international AG: "We are convinced that the potential expansion of our financial leeway can provide a strong new impetus for centrotherm's future development, and that we can raise our innovative strength and market position to a new level. The timing for this is ideal to set the strategic course for an even stronger centrotherm at an early stage. This is particularly important for the sustainable success of our company and its employees in light of the anticipated global market growth and competitive environment."

In recent years, centrotherm has successfully established itself as a technology provider and supplier of production solutions to leading manufacturers in both the semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. The product portfolio was significantly expanded as part of the sustainable diversification strategy. As a consequence, centrotherm is now the market leader with its product portfolio for high-temperature processes for silicon carbide wafers. Its customer base includes leading global manufacturers in the semiconductor industry. The high demand for sensors and microelectronic components that are used in renewable energies, e-mobility and artificial intelligence applications are key drivers of the positive business trend. centrotherm aims to consistently continue its growth, and to exploit the diverse opportunities arising from its core expertise in thermal production solutions to the best possible extent.

Note: The Annual Report will be published on April 30, 2024. The Annual General Meeting will take place on July 16, 2024.

About centrotherm international AG

Thermal production solutions and coating technologies are among centrotherm's core competencies. For more than 70 years we have been developing and implementing production concepts for a constantly growing international customer base. In addition to growth sectors such as the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, as well as photovoltaics, our innovative solutions are also being applied in new future-oriented fields such as fiber or battery production. As a leading, globally active technology group, we work closely with partners from industry and research. We improve existing production concepts and set new trends. In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers. Over 650 employees worldwide are working to shape the future - GREEN | SMART | EFFICIENT.

