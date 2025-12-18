EQS-News: centrotherm international AG: Transaction successfully closed – Ardian Semi-conductor becomes majority shareholder; Hartung founding family remains significant indirect shareholder

EQS-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Delisting

centrotherm international AG: Transaction successfully closed – Ardian Semi-conductor becomes majority shareholder; Hartung founding family remains significant indirect shareholder



18.12.2025 / 07:49 CET/CEST

centrotherm international AG: Transaction successfully closed – Ardian Semiconductor becomes majority shareholder; Hartung founding family remains significant indirect shareholder; Squeeze-out request received

Blaubeuren, 18. Dezember 2025 – centrotherm international AG ("Company" or "centrotherm") announces the completion yesterday of the transaction between its previous majority shareholder Solarpark Blautal GmbH ("Solarpark Blautal") and Ardian, a world-leading private investment firm. After fulfilling all closing conditions, the transaction announced in an ad hoc announcement on November 6, 2025, has been successfully completed. Ardian Semiconductor, a fund specialized in investments in the European semiconductor industry, has acquired Solarpark Blautal's 90 percent stake in centrotherm in full and is thus the new majority shareholder of the Company. As part of the transaction, Solarpark Blautal is reinvesting part of the proceeds from the sale and will retain an indirect stake of approx. 39.5% in centrotherm, which also underscores the long-term commitment of the Hartung founding family to centrotherm.

With Ardian Semiconductor, centrotherm gains a financially strong, internationally active private equity platform with comprehensive industry expertise, operational capabilities and a global network as the new majority shareholder, that will support the Company's further development as a leading and innovative technology and equipment provider for the semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Ardian, which manages and advises on assets of around USD 196 billion, sees centrotherm as a company with a high level of innovation, in-depth technical expertise, many years of industrial experience, and excellent global customer relationships, and plans to support the Management Board in the consistent implementation of its growth strategy. Together, they intend to further strengthen operational efficiency, customer proximity, and innovative power in order to expand the product range and further enhance the market position.

Centrotherm AcquiCo AG, the new majority shareholder controlled by the Ardian Semiconductor fund, yesterday demanded a squeeze-out under merger law from the company's management board, as centrotherm announced yesterday in an ad hoc announcement.

