centrotherm international Aktie

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WKN DE: A1TNMM / ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9

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31.03.2026 09:03:53

EQS-News: centrotherm meets forecasts for fiscal year 2025; equity ratio further improved to 31.7 percent

EQS-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
centrotherm meets forecasts for fiscal year 2025; equity ratio further improved to 31.7 percent

31.03.2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

centrotherm meets forecasts for fiscal year 2025; equity ratio further improved to 31.7 percent

Blaubeuren, March 31, 2026 – The centrotherm Group has recorded a successful fiscal year 2025, which developed in line with its own expectations. Group revenues amounted to EUR 211.1 million, with projects with customers from the semiconductor industry contributing EUR 162.8 million (previous year: EUR 238.2 million and EUR 167.0 million, respectively). International business remained of central importance, accounting for over 90% of sales and continuing to focus strongly on Asia. With total operating performance of EUR 186.6 million, the centrotherm Group met its forecast of EUR 150 million to EUR 230 million.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) also developed positively in the 2025 financial year. EBITDA in the low double-digit million euro range had been forecast for the 2025 fiscal year. The Executive Board is satisfied with a consolidated EBITDA of EUR 30.6 million (previous year: EUR 39.2 million). This is attributable in particular to an improvement in the operating margin of the centrotherm Group. In line with the strong earnings performance, the centrotherm Group also expanded its equity base by around 17% to EUR 127.7 million, equivalent to a Group equity ratio of 31.7% (December 31, 2024: EUR 109.3 million or 27.5%). The liquidity position of the centrotherm Group was also significantly strengthened in 2025. Cash and cash equivalents rose by over 77% from EUR 96 million to EUR 170.7 million.

centrotherm also succeeded in meeting its forecast for incoming orders. Despite the challenging market environment, the order volume of EUR 86.7 million was right in the middle of the range of EUR 60 million to EUR 120 million. The semiconductor industry accounted for EUR 55.0 million and the photovoltaic industry for over EUR 31.7 million. The order backlog as of December 31, 2025, amounted to EUR 330.9 million for the centrotherm Group, of which over EUR 253.3 million was attributable to projects with customers from the semiconductor industry.

Despite the continuing challenging market conditions, the Management Board is looking ahead with a certain degree of confidence. The centrotherm Group is using the current phase of investment restraint to make targeted investments in order to expand its product portfolio and open up new market segments in the future. At the same time, the Group's management is focusing on a responsible spending policy and forward-looking financial planning. The centrotherm Group's liquidity position, which has improved again compared to the previous year, and the expected revenues from the processing of the continuing high order backlog form a solid basis for the 2026 financial year.

With total output of EUR 90 million to EUR 170 million, the Management Board expects consolidated EBITDA for the current fiscal year to be significantly below the previous year's result. For the 2026 forecast period, order intake of EUR 40 million to EUR 100 million is expected for the Group.

Jan von Schuckmann: "The Group's earning power has improved structurally in recent years due to the dominant share of business with the semiconductor industry. Since fiscal year 2021, the centrotherm Group has shown a sustained profitable business development, which underlines the Group's economic performance."

Note: The 2025 Annual Report is now available for download in German on the company website in the Investor Relations section.

About centrotherm international AG

Thermal production solutions and coating technologies are among centrotherm's core competencies. For more than 70 years we have been developing and implementing production concepts for a constantly growing international customer base. In addition to growth sectors such as the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, as well as photovoltaics, our innovative solutions are also being applied in new future-oriented fields such as fiber or battery production. As a leading, globally active technology group, we work closely with partners from industry and research. We improve existing production concepts and set new trends. In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers. Over 700 employees worldwide are working to shape the future - GREEN | SMART | EFFICIENT.

centrotherm international AG
Württemberger Str. 31
89143 Blaubeuren
Internet: www.centrotherm.de
German Securities Identification Number (WKN): A1TNMM (bearer shares); A1TNMN (unlisted shares from the non-cash capital increase)
ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9 (bearer shares); DE000A1TNMN7 (unlisted shares from the non-cash
capital increase)
Inclusion: Basic Board, Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Corporate domicile: Germany

 

Contact centrotherm:
Nathalie Albrecht
Manager Public & Investor Relations
Tel: +49 7344 918-6304
E-mail: investor@centrotherm.de

 


31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: centrotherm international AG
Württemberger Str. 31
89143 Blaubeuren
Germany
Phone: +49 7344 918-0
Fax: +49 7344 918-8388
E-mail: info@centrotherm.de
Internet: www.centrotherm.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9, DE000A1TNMN7
WKN: A1TNMM, A1TNMN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2300938

 
End of News EQS News Service

2300938  31.03.2026 CET/CEST

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