06.10.2022 10:59:08
EQS-News: centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2022 for the Group and confirms its forecast for the current financial year
EQS-News: centrotherm international AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
centrotherm presents half-yearly balance sheet 2022 for the Group and confirms its forecast for the current financial year
Blaubeuren, October 04, 2022 - centrotherm's business development was positive in the first half of 2022. The Group generated total revenues of EUR 134.2 million, and significantly improved EBITDA year-on-year to EUR 17.4 million (H1 2021: revenues of EUR 39.7 million and EBITDA of EUR 0.8 million). Total operating performance amounted to EUR 68.6 million, compared with EUR 122.5 million in the prior-year period. Completions of major projects in the first half of 2022 in particular contributed to the revenue and earnings. Consolidated EBIT amounted to EUR 15.5 million. After taxes, the consolidated result amounted to EUR 13.4 million. Order intake totaled EUR 116.3 million in the first six months, compared to EUR 127.3 million in the same period of the previous year. The order backlog amounted to EUR 245.6 million as of the balance sheet date (December 31, 2021: EUR 270.6 million).
The Management Board of centrotherm international AG confirms its forecast for the 2022 financial year, which was published in the forecast report of the 2021 annual report, and which was raised in the ad hoc announcement on order intake on August 8.
Note: The half-year financial report 2022 is available for download in German on our website in the Investor Relations section.
