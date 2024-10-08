EQS-News: centrotherm with satisfactory business performance in the first half of 2024; confirmation of full-year forecast

EQS-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

centrotherm with satisfactory business performance in the first half of 2024; confirmation of full-year forecast



08.10.2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Blaubeuren, October 08, 2024 - The centrotherm Group can look back on a satisfactory first half of 2024. New orders totaling EUR 86.9 million were booked (previous year: EUR 113.2 million). Of these orders, 85% (EUR 73.8 million) came from the semiconductor industry (previous year: EUR 106.2 million or 94%) and 14% (EUR 12.5 million) from the photovoltaic industry (previous year: EUR 6.2 million or 5%). As at June 30, 2024, the Group's order backlog amounted to EUR 563.8 million (December 31, 2023: EUR 539.1 million).

Group revenue amounted to EUR 56.7 million in the first half of 2024 after EUR 60.1 million in the same period of the previous year. International business accounted for 81.4% of sales (previous year: 90.9%). Asia remained the largest sales market with a share of 57.9% or EUR 32.8 million (previous year: 85.2% or EUR 51.2 million). At the same time, the importance of the domestic market increased noticeably, with revenue rising from EUR 5.5 million to EUR 10.6 million. The Group's total operating performance rose significantly from EUR 74.1 million to EUR 142.6 million in the first half of 2024, as inventories of finished goods and work in progress increased by EUR 85.8 million (previous year: EUR 13.8 million). In line with the revenue trend, Group EBITDA remained below the previous year's figure of EUR 5.0 million at EUR 3.4 million. The profit for the period amounted to EUR 1.3 million (previous year: EUR 2.5 million).

Due to the satisfactory business performance in the first half of 2024 in line with its own planning, the Management Board of centrotherm international AG confirms its forecasts for the full year 2024. The Group expects total operating revenue of EUR 200 million to EUR 300 million, a renewed positive EBITDA in the low double-digit million euro range and order intake of EUR 200 million to EUR 300 million.

Note: The half-year financial report 2024 is available for download in German on our website in the Investor Relations section. The comparative figures for the previous year have been adjusted in accordance with IAS 8. Further information can be found in the Group notes.

About centrotherm international AG

Thermal production solutions and coating technologies are among centrotherm's core competencies. For more than 70 years we have been developing and implementing production concepts for a constantly growing international customer base. In addition to growth sectors such as the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, as well as photovoltaics, our innovative solutions are also being applied in new future-oriented fields such as fiber or battery production. As a leading, globally active technology group, we work closely with partners from industry and research. We improve existing production concepts and set new trends. In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers. Over 650 employees worldwide are working to shape the future - GREEN | SMART | EFFICIENT.

