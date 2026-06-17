Northern Data Aktie
WKN DE: A0SMU8 / ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
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17.06.2026 12:28:43
EQS-News: CEO of Northern Data AG, Aroosh Thillainathan, Steps Down From the Management Board
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EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
CEO of Northern Data AG, Aroosh Thillainathan, Steps Down From the Management Board
Frankfurt/Main Germany – 17 June 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) ("Northern Data Group" or "the Company"), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today announces that that Aroosh Thillainathan, Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company, signed an agreement for the termination of his executive service agreement by mutual consent. He has tendered his resignation from the Management Board of the Company with effect from June 17, 2026.
“We thank Aroosh Thillainathan for his many years of service with the Company and invaluable support in shaping Northern Data Group. Without him, the Company would not have been in a position to embark on this next exciting chapter,” said Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company.
About Northern Data Group:
Northern Data AG(ETR:NB2) is a leading provider of full-stack AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world’s most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation.
Northern Data has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across ten global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data’s best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visitnortherndata.de.
Jose Cano
17.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2348198
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2348198 17.06.2026 CET/CEST
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