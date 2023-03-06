EQS-News: CEO Stefan Feltens to Retire from SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

EQS-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Personnel

CEO Stefan Feltens to Retire from SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.



06.03.2023 / 18:17 CET/CEST

CEO Stefan Feltens to Retire from SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Sevenum, 6 March 2023. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPEs CEO, Stefan Feltens, has informed Björn Söder, chairman of the Supervisory Board that for purely personal reasons, he will not be available for another term after the expiration of his current 4-year term on 26 April 2023 when the companys Annual General Meeting will be held.

Since Stefan Feltens joined SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE in September 2018, he contributed to the companys amazing growth story from around 3 million customers or half a billion euros in sales four years ago to 9.3 million customers and sales of more than 1.2 billion euros this year. Throughout this period of time, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE has continued to enhance its customer value proposition; internal structures and processes have been established or improved to prepare the company for continuous growth in the future.

Stefan Feltens comments his decision: It has been a tremendous privilege to serve SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE over the last years. I remain fully convinced that the company is poised for a great future in terms of attracting and serving many more customers, offering great development opportunities for its employees, but also meeting the expectations of its shareholders. Great teamwork has been the genesis of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPEs success to date. In my mind there is no doubt that such teamwork will take the company to new heights in the future.

After the companys Annual General Meeting on 26 April, Stefan will remain with SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE until the end of May to ensure a smooth handover of his responsibilities. Afterwards, Stefan will continue to support SHOP APOTHEK EUROPE as a special advisor on an as-needed basis.

CCO, Deputy CEO and co-founder of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Stephan Weber: In the last four years, Stefan has managed to professionalise the company significantly in all relevant areas. Thanks to him our companys structures, processes and strategy are firmly in place to continue our success story with further growth in Europe. Moreover, we thank Stefan for the super exciting time together and for the many things we learned from him on a professional and personal level. We all wish him only the best for the future.

The companys Supervisory Board, which is in charge of nominations to the Executive Management, has already initiated an external search for Stefans successor. From the date of the Annual General Meeting until a new CEO is on board, Stefans current responsibilities will be managed by his fellow members of the Managing Board.

Björn Söder, chairman of the SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPEs Supervisory Board: "We are extremely grateful for Stefan Feltens contribution to the success of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE. During his leadership, we reached many important strategic milestones while balancing strong growth with improved profitability. We are sorry to lose him, but wish him all the best for his personal future."

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of Europes leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies, currently operating in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.



Headquartered in the Dutch logistics hub of Sevenum near Venlo with locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE offers its customers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products at attractive prices: OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs, supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition. Currently, over 9 million active customers trust SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.



Since safe and reliable pharmaceutical advice are top priorities at SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, the e-pharmacy provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services. In preparation for the full introduction of the electronic prescriptions in Germany, the company is continuously expanding in the area of digital health services.



SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016 and is part of the SDAX stock index.