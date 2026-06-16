CEOTRONICS Aktie
WKN: 540740 / ISIN: DE0005407407
|
16.06.2026 09:50:33
EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG receives order worth approx. €12.5 Million
|
EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
CEOTRONICS AG has been awarded an order by a European customer in the defence industry to supply various CEOTRONICS products with a total value of approximately €12.5 million.
The order is expected to be recognized as revenue from the first quarter of the 2027/28 financial year onwards.
“For various reasons, we are unfortunately unable to disclose any further details, for example regarding the products or the customer", said Thomas H. Günther, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO.
16.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEOTRONICS AG
|Adam-Opel-Straße 6
|63322 Rödermark
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@ceotronics.com
|Internet:
|www.ceotronics.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407407
|WKN:
|540740
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2347052
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2347052 16.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu CEOTRONICS AG
|
16.06.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG receives order worth approx. €12.5 Million (EQS Group)
|
16.06.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG erhält Auftrag über ca. € 12,5 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
01.06.26
|EQS-News: Umsatz- und Auftragsentwicklung des Geschäftsjahres 2025/2026 (31. Mai 2026) (EQS Group)
|
01.06.26
|EQS-News: Revenue and Order Book Trends for Fiscal Year 2025/2026 (May 31, 2026) (EQS Group)
|
25.03.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS erhält Auftrag über ca. € 3,6 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
25.03.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS receives order worth approx. €3.6 million (EQS Group)
|
17.03.26
|EQS-News: European customer orders CEOTRONICS products worth approx. €1.8 million (EQS Group)
|
17.03.26
|EQS-News: Europäischer Kunde bestellt für ca. € 1,8 Mio. CEOTRONICS-Produkte (EQS Group)