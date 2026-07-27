CEOTRONICS Aktie
WKN: 540740 / ISIN: DE0005407407
|
27.07.2026 13:55:03
EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG receives order worth approximately €2.6 million
|
EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
CEOTRONICS AG has received an order worth approximately €2.6 million from an industrial customer specializing, among other things, in occupational safety and hearing protection products. The order comprises CT-ComLink® connection cables.
“For various reasons, we are unfortunately unable to disclose more detailed information, such as the identity of the customer or the end user,” said Thomas H. Günther, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO.
27.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEOTRONICS AG
|Adam-Opel-Straße 6
|63322 Rödermark
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@ceotronics.com
|Internet:
|www.ceotronics.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407407
|WKN:
|540740
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900L89P6LHLQVKI48
|EQS News ID:
|2372002
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2372002 27.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu CEOTRONICS AG
|
13:55
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG receives order worth approximately €2.6 million (EQS Group)
|
13:55
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG erhält Auftrag über ca. € 2,6 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
14.07.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG erhält Auftrag über ca. € 2 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
14.07.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG receives order worth approximately €2 Million (EQS Group)
|
16.06.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG receives order worth approx. €12.5 Million (EQS Group)
|
16.06.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG erhält Auftrag über ca. € 12,5 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
01.06.26
|EQS-News: Revenue and Order Book Trends for Fiscal Year 2025/2026 (May 31, 2026) (EQS Group)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CEOTRONICS AG
|10,50
|1,35%