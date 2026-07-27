EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG receives order worth approximately €2.6 million

EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

CEOTRONICS AG receives order worth approximately €2.6 million



27.07.2026 / 13:55 CET/CEST

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CEOTRONICS AG has received an order worth approximately €2.6 million from an industrial customer specializing, among other things, in occupational safety and hearing protection products. The order comprises CT-ComLink® connection cables.



“For various reasons, we are unfortunately unable to disclose more detailed information, such as the identity of the customer or the end user,” said Thomas H. Günther, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO.

27.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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