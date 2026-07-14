EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG receives order worth approximately €2 Million

EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

CEOTRONICS AG receives order worth approximately €2 Million



14.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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CEOTRONICS AG has received a binding frame contract order worth approximately €2 million from a European Radio manufacturer. The order is for CT-ComLink® connection cables, which are used in conjunction with CT-MultiPTT’s (Control Units).



“For various reasons, we are unfortunately unable to publish any further details, for example regarding the client and the end customer,” said Thomas H. Günther, Chairman of the Board and CEO.

14.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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