EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG receives three orders worth approximately €1.9 Million in total

EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

CEOTRONICS AG receives three orders worth approximately €1.9 Million in total



30.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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CEOTRONICS AG has received orders from three German customers in the defense industry with a total value of approximately €1.9 million.



The orders comprise CT-MultiPTT 3C units as well as CT-ComLink® connection cables and CT-ComLink® adapter cables.



“For various reasons, we are unfortunately unable to disclose any further details, such as the identities of the contracting parties or the end customer,” said Thomas H. Günther, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO.

30.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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