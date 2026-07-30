CEOTRONICS Aktie
WKN: 540740 / ISIN: DE0005407407
|
30.07.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG receives three orders worth approximately €1.9 Million in total
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EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
CEOTRONICS AG has received orders from three German customers in the defense industry with a total value of approximately €1.9 million.
The orders comprise CT-MultiPTT 3C units as well as CT-ComLink® connection cables and CT-ComLink® adapter cables.
“For various reasons, we are unfortunately unable to disclose any further details, such as the identities of the contracting parties or the end customer,” said Thomas H. Günther, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO.
30.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEOTRONICS AG
|Adam-Opel-Straße 6
|63322 Rödermark
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@ceotronics.com
|Internet:
|www.ceotronics.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005407407
|WKN:
|540740
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900L89P6LHLQVKI48
|EQS News ID:
|2374008
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2374008 30.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu CEOTRONICS AG
|
30.07.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG erhält drei Aufträge über insges. ca. € 1,9 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
30.07.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG receives three orders worth approximately €1.9 Million in total (EQS Group)
|
27.07.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG erhält Auftrag über ca. € 2,6 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
27.07.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG receives order worth approximately €2.6 million (EQS Group)
|
14.07.26
|EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG receives order worth approximately €2 Million (EQS Group)
|
14.07.26