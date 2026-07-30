CEOTRONICS Aktie

CEOTRONICS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 540740 / ISIN: DE0005407407

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30.07.2026 10:00:04

EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG receives three orders worth approximately €1.9 Million in total

EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
CEOTRONICS AG receives three orders worth approximately €1.9 Million in total

30.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEOTRONICS AG has received orders from three German customers in the defense industry with a total value of approximately €1.9 million.

The orders comprise CT-MultiPTT 3C units as well as CT-ComLink® connection cables and CT-ComLink® adapter cables.

“For various reasons, we are unfortunately unable to disclose any further details, such as the identities of the contracting parties or the end customer,” said Thomas H. Günther, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO.

30.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CEOTRONICS AG
Adam-Opel-Straße 6
63322 Rödermark
Germany
E-mail: investor.relations@ceotronics.com
Internet: www.ceotronics.com
ISIN: DE0005407407
WKN: 540740
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900L89P6LHLQVKI48
EQS News ID: 2374008

 
End of News EQS News Service

2374008  30.07.2026 CET/CEST

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